Omansh Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
3.55
3.55
3.55
3.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.59
-0.19
0.09
0.11
Net Worth
-1.04
3.36
3.64
3.66
Minority Interest
Debt
2.9
6.29
0.26
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.86
9.65
3.9
3.66
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.22
0.03
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.8
4.91
1
0.8
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.04
4.51
2.75
2.77
Inventories
0.01
0.23
0.23
0
Inventory Days
39.29
0
Sundry Debtors
0.12
1.36
3.14
3.92
Debtor Days
536.41
0
Other Current Assets
1.19
14.03
5.73
1.03
Sundry Creditors
-0.28
-5.04
-6.09
-2.12
Creditor Days
1,040.37
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
-6.07
-0.26
-0.06
Cash
0
0.01
0.14
0.1
Total Assets
1.85
9.65
3.92
3.67
