Omansh Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

4.88
(1.88%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

3.55

3.55

3.55

3.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.59

-0.19

0.09

0.11

Net Worth

-1.04

3.36

3.64

3.66

Minority Interest

Debt

2.9

6.29

0.26

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.86

9.65

3.9

3.66

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.22

0.03

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.8

4.91

1

0.8

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.04

4.51

2.75

2.77

Inventories

0.01

0.23

0.23

0

Inventory Days

39.29

0

Sundry Debtors

0.12

1.36

3.14

3.92

Debtor Days

536.41

0

Other Current Assets

1.19

14.03

5.73

1.03

Sundry Creditors

-0.28

-5.04

-6.09

-2.12

Creditor Days

1,040.37

0

Other Current Liabilities

0

-6.07

-0.26

-0.06

Cash

0

0.01

0.14

0.1

Total Assets

1.85

9.65

3.92

3.67

