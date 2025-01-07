iifl-logo-icon 1
Omansh Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.61
(1.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:46:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

2.13

0

1.91

2.02

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-5.55

16.92

Raw materials

-2.1

0

-1.74

-1.82

As % of sales

98.71

0

90.83

90.03

Employee costs

-0.2

0

-0.07

-0.07

As % of sales

9.47

0

3.86

3.51

Other costs

-2.87

0

-0.09

-0.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

134.59

0

4.96

6.14

Operating profit

-3.05

0

0

0

OPM

-142.78

0

0.33

0.3

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.07

0

0

0

Other income

3.1

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.02

0

0.01

0.01

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

-26

-27.84

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.02

0

0.01

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.02

0

0.01

0.01

yoy growth (%)

230.76

-159.58

4.68

-54.7

NPM

-1

0

0.56

0.51

