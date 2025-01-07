Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.13
0
1.91
2.02
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-5.55
16.92
Raw materials
-2.1
0
-1.74
-1.82
As % of sales
98.71
0
90.83
90.03
Employee costs
-0.2
0
-0.07
-0.07
As % of sales
9.47
0
3.86
3.51
Other costs
-2.87
0
-0.09
-0.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
134.59
0
4.96
6.14
Operating profit
-3.05
0
0
0
OPM
-142.78
0
0.33
0.3
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.07
0
0
0
Other income
3.1
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.02
0
0.01
0.01
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
-26
-27.84
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.02
0
0.01
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.02
0
0.01
0.01
yoy growth (%)
230.76
-159.58
4.68
-54.7
NPM
-1
0
0.56
0.51
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.