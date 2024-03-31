To The Members of OMNIPOTENT INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(formerly know as Omnipotent Indusries Pvt. Ltd.)

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of OMNIPOTENT INDUSTRIES LIMITED (formerly know as Omnipotent Industries Pvt. Ltd.) ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March, 2024, and the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner, so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date, except as reported under the Key Audit Matters.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together independent requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and Rules their under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

The Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters (‘KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

The Key Audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit During the year, Promoter / director have diluted share holding namely Mr. Prince Shah of 6,02,000 shares and Mr. Punit K Popat of 4,10,000, shares sold in open market. Promoter holding as on 31/03/2024 of Prince P Shah 11.65 % (7,15,500 shares ), Punit K. Papot 21.25 % ( 13,05,000 shares). In current year, company has received show cause notice from GST department and waiting for personal hearing date for final submission from the company end. The company has paid GST under DRC 3 amounting to Rs. 132 Lacs in a good faith and reported as non-current assets in FS. As the matter under legal dispute, outcome of GST liabilities is not possible to work out, so no provision made during the year. The matter is under process, future out come of liabilities or refund of DRC 3 amount can not be worked out. The Regular Company Secretary of the company Ms. Neha Prajapati has resigned on 24th December,2023 after business hours, due to her pre occupancies and personal reasons, Company has appointed Mr. Daivalkumar Chauhan on 9th March 2024. as regular Company Secretary and B. R. Pancholi & Co. as Internal Auditor Firm, during the F.Y. 2023- 24. No business activities affected. The company has given advance for purchase of Plant and Machinery and other related product to M/s Niyan Life science of amounting to Rs. 100.00 Lacs in the month of March 2024 due to substantial changes in rate of Plant and Machineries price, Plant against advance amount not received as on date, due to that loss or profit on purchase of plant can not be worked out and in future on purchase of Plant, profit and loss of the company will be affected to that extent. As per management representation, company has given for expansion. The debtors outstanding more than 180 days amounting to Rs. 893.60 Lacs and advance to suppliers Rs. 948.76 Lacs are unpaid since long time, as informed to us that, due to GST survey and notices to said debtors, debtors have held payments under protest that, they may attract GST payment liabilities and amount of liabilities are not aware, so they have hold entire outstanding amount and said amounts were unpaid as on date. The major cashflow of the company blocked.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statement of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in the Order, to the extent applicable.

(A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The balance sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position, except as reported in KEY AUDIT MATTERS.

ii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses

EXCEPT as reported in KEY AUDIT MATTERS

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or it any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend in other persons or entities identified in any manner, whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries except as reported in KEY AUDIT MATTERS.

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no fund have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures that, we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

d) There is no dividend declared or paid during the year by the company.

(C) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16):

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

For : A R P A N & Associates LLP

(Formerly known as A Yadav &

Associates LLP)

Chartered Accountants

FRN: 129725W/W100686

CA Arvind K. Yadav

Partner

Membership No: 047422

UDlN: 24047422BKBTKC9755

Place: Vadodara

Date: 30-May-2024

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF OMNIPOTENT INDUSTRIES LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that:

i (a) (A) The Company is in process of preparation of proper records of Property, Plant and Equipment regarding particulars including quantitative details and situation of the said assets.

(B) The Company is not having any intangible assets, except preliminary and preoperative expenses incurred for SME. Hence the provisions of clause (i)(a)(B) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(b) As per information and explanations provided to us, the management has carried out regular program of verification of fixed assets in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regards to the size of the company and the nature of its assets.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the title deed of the immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transaction Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder, except on going GST survey and search conducted by CGST. The GST department has given show cause notice and matter is under legal proceeding.

ii (a) As per information and explanations provided to us, the management has carried out regular program of physical verification of Inventories at reasonable intervals during the year, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of the security of current assets at any point of time during the year. Accordingly, clause 3 (ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

iii The Company has made investments in companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, and granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which:

(a) The Company has provided loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity during the year, as informed to us in MR, this is regular business operation to purchase Raw material. Company has given advance of Rs. 948.76 Lacs as long term advance and Rs. NIL given as short term loans and advances to the debtors.

Due to non-availability of additional information on it we are not able to give our opinion on it.

(A) There is loans or advances amounting to Rs. 29.42 Lacs for regular business work, provided with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates;

(B) the aggregate amount of unsecured loan during the year Rs. NIL and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date Rs. NIL with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates; the company has taken deposit from the promoter of Rs. 23 Lacs reported as short term borrowing.

(b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are not generally been regular.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) Loan granted by the Company which has not fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has granted any loans or advances (advance to Sundry debtors Rs. 948.76 Lacs) in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year.

iv According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has given loans or provided guarantees or securities as specified under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") and the company has not provided any guarantee or securities as specified under Section 186 of the Act 2013. Further, in our opinion, the company has not to complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act in relation to loans given, guarantees provided and investments made.

v In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the company has accepted Fix deposit from promoter amounting to Rs. 23 Lacs for more than 1 year period, which are not deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the products dealt with by the company. Accordingly, the clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable, as the company is engaged in trading activities only.

vii (a) The company may have liability in respect of GST, due to search and survey by GST department on 7th January 2022, The GST department has given show cause notice and matter is under proceeding, so GST liabilities, Interest and penalties working are not possible, other statutory dues has been subsumed in time. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, in our opinion amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues to the extent applicable to the company have been regularly deposited by the company with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of GST (except as stated in above para), Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues to the extent applicable to the company were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, except on going GST show cause notice demand and excess GST payable of Rs. 30,47,500 is on account of wrongly claim of ITC (import duty) on imported material.

viii According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, no term loan availed by the company has been used for the object for which it was obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company, except public issues fund used for working capital and general business purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, as defined in the Act.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries (as defined under the Act).

xi (a) Based on examination of the books of records of the company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in the Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the company or on the company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under subsection (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As per the information given to us, no whistle blower complaints were received by the company during the year.

xii According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transaction with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and our audit procedures, as informed to us company has appointed and B. R.Pancholi & Co. as Internal Auditor Firm, during the F.Y. 2023-24. Based on the Internal Auditors Report we conclude that the Internal Audit System commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the Internal Audit Reports of the company for the period under review.

xv In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the company.

xvi (a) The company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clauses 3(xvi)(a) and 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) The company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clauses 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

? The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CICs. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable. xvii The company has not incurred cash losses in the current year. xviii There has resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

xix According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further stated that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no liability of the company under section 135 of the Act relating to corporate social responsibility pursuant. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

For : A R P A N & Associates LLP

(Formerly known as A Yadav &

Associates LLP)

Chartered Accountants

FRN: 129725W/W100686

CA Arvind K. Yadav

Partner

Membership No: 047422

UDlN: 24047422BKBTKC9755

Place: Vadodara

Date: 30-May-2024

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF OMNIPOTENT INDUSTRIES LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1 (A) (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub- section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

In conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of OMNIPOTENT INDUSTRIES LIMITED (formerly known as Omnipotent Industries Pvt Ltd. ("the Company") as of and for the year ended 31st March, 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting as of that date. In our opinion, the company has in all material respects, has adequate internal financial controls with and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024 based on the internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements criteria established by such companies considering the essential components of such internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 .

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Statements.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements.

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For : A R P A N & Associates LLP

(Formerly known as A Yadav &

Associates LLP)

Chartered Accountants

FRN: 129725W/W100686

CA Arvind K. Yadav

Partner

Membership No: 047422

UDlN: 24047422BKBTKC9755

Place: Vadodara

Date: 30-May-2024