Summary

Omnipotent Industries Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies dated September 15, 2016 with the name Omnipotent Industries Private Limited. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Company and name of the Company was changed to Omnipotent Industries Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on September 22, 2021 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Promoter of the Company is Mr. Punit K. Popat.The Company is engaged in the business of supplying bulk and packed Bitumen as well as other bituminous products. In 2016, the Company initially started the business with Bitumen Trading. The Company source products either through direct imports or buy from third party importers and sell it to various distributors as well as corporate. It import bulk as well as drum bitumen. The Company is an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certified for import, trading and processing of petroleum & petrochemical products. The products include bitumen 60/70 & 80/100, bitumen VG10, VG30, VG 40; bitumen emulsion, blown bitumen, micro surfacing bitumen and modified bitumen CRMB, PMB, NRMB. Bitumen is most commonly used in construction of roads and highways. Bitumen has excellent water-proofing properties and is widely used for making roofing products along with other household and industrial applications, from emulsion paints to sound-proofing. Bitumen is extensively used for surfacing o

