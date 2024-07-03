iifl-logo-icon 1
Omnipotent Industries Ltd Share Price

9.43
(4.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.43
  • Day's High9.43
  • 52 Wk High15.66
  • Prev. Close8.99
  • Day's Low9.43
  • 52 Wk Low 7.73
  • Turnover (lac)1.5
  • P/E34.58
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value35.18
  • EPS0.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.71
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Omnipotent Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

9.43

Prev. Close

8.99

Turnover(Lac.)

1.5

Day's High

9.43

Day's Low

9.43

52 Week's High

15.66

52 Week's Low

7.73

Book Value

35.18

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.71

P/E

34.58

EPS

0.26

Divi. Yield

0

Omnipotent Industries Ltd Corporate Action

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

Omnipotent Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Omnipotent Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:59 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 20.04%

Non-Promoter- 79.95%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 79.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Omnipotent Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.05

6.05

6.05

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.24

15.08

15.12

1.77

Net Worth

21.29

21.13

21.17

1.82

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

100.74

49.88

30.9

yoy growth (%)

101.95

61.39

Raw materials

-97.46

-47.8

-30.51

As % of sales

96.74

95.82

98.73

Employee costs

-0.37

-0.41

-0.27

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

1.92

0.5

0.01

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.02

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.52

-0.12

0

Working capital

2.66

0.64

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

101.95

61.39

Op profit growth

693.56

-656.58

EBIT growth

278.57

3,215.68

Net profit growth

279.64

30,525

No Record Found

Omnipotent Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Omnipotent Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

PUNIT K. POPAT

Managing Director

PRINCE P. SHAH

Additional Director

Vikas Jam

Additional Director

R Suby

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Prajapati

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Omnipotent Industries Ltd

Summary

Omnipotent Industries Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies dated September 15, 2016 with the name Omnipotent Industries Private Limited. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Company and name of the Company was changed to Omnipotent Industries Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on September 22, 2021 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Promoter of the Company is Mr. Punit K. Popat.The Company is engaged in the business of supplying bulk and packed Bitumen as well as other bituminous products. In 2016, the Company initially started the business with Bitumen Trading. The Company source products either through direct imports or buy from third party importers and sell it to various distributors as well as corporate. It import bulk as well as drum bitumen. The Company is an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certified for import, trading and processing of petroleum & petrochemical products. The products include bitumen 60/70 & 80/100, bitumen VG10, VG30, VG 40; bitumen emulsion, blown bitumen, micro surfacing bitumen and modified bitumen CRMB, PMB, NRMB. Bitumen is most commonly used in construction of roads and highways. Bitumen has excellent water-proofing properties and is widely used for making roofing products along with other household and industrial applications, from emulsion paints to sound-proofing. Bitumen is extensively used for surfacing o
Company FAQs

What is the Omnipotent Industries Ltd share price today?

The Omnipotent Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.43 today.

What is the Market Cap of Omnipotent Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Omnipotent Industries Ltd is ₹5.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Omnipotent Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Omnipotent Industries Ltd is 34.58 and 0.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Omnipotent Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Omnipotent Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Omnipotent Industries Ltd is ₹7.73 and ₹15.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Omnipotent Industries Ltd?

Omnipotent Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -37.47%, 3 Years at -41.35%, 1 Year at -14.38%, 6 Month at -5.96%, 3 Month at -0.88% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Omnipotent Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Omnipotent Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 20.04 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 79.96 %

