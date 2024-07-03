Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹9.43
Prev. Close₹8.99
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.5
Day's High₹9.43
Day's Low₹9.43
52 Week's High₹15.66
52 Week's Low₹7.73
Book Value₹35.18
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.71
P/E34.58
EPS0.26
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.05
6.05
6.05
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.24
15.08
15.12
1.77
Net Worth
21.29
21.13
21.17
1.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
100.74
49.88
30.9
yoy growth (%)
101.95
61.39
Raw materials
-97.46
-47.8
-30.51
As % of sales
96.74
95.82
98.73
Employee costs
-0.37
-0.41
-0.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
1.92
0.5
0.01
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.02
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.52
-0.12
0
Working capital
2.66
0.64
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
101.95
61.39
Op profit growth
693.56
-656.58
EBIT growth
278.57
3,215.68
Net profit growth
279.64
30,525
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
PUNIT K. POPAT
Managing Director
PRINCE P. SHAH
Additional Director
Vikas Jam
Additional Director
R Suby
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Prajapati
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Omnipotent Industries Ltd
Summary
Omnipotent Industries Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies dated September 15, 2016 with the name Omnipotent Industries Private Limited. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Company and name of the Company was changed to Omnipotent Industries Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on September 22, 2021 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Promoter of the Company is Mr. Punit K. Popat.The Company is engaged in the business of supplying bulk and packed Bitumen as well as other bituminous products. In 2016, the Company initially started the business with Bitumen Trading. The Company source products either through direct imports or buy from third party importers and sell it to various distributors as well as corporate. It import bulk as well as drum bitumen. The Company is an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certified for import, trading and processing of petroleum & petrochemical products. The products include bitumen 60/70 & 80/100, bitumen VG10, VG30, VG 40; bitumen emulsion, blown bitumen, micro surfacing bitumen and modified bitumen CRMB, PMB, NRMB. Bitumen is most commonly used in construction of roads and highways. Bitumen has excellent water-proofing properties and is widely used for making roofing products along with other household and industrial applications, from emulsion paints to sound-proofing. Bitumen is extensively used for surfacing o
Read More
The Omnipotent Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.43 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Omnipotent Industries Ltd is ₹5.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Omnipotent Industries Ltd is 34.58 and 0.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Omnipotent Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Omnipotent Industries Ltd is ₹7.73 and ₹15.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Omnipotent Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -37.47%, 3 Years at -41.35%, 1 Year at -14.38%, 6 Month at -5.96%, 3 Month at -0.88% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.