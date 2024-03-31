Dear Members,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their 08th Annual Report for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024 (year under review) for your perusal, consideration and adoption.

1. Financial Highlights and State of Companys Affairs

(Amount in Rs.)

Particulars 2024 2023 Revenue from Operations (Net) 33,60,21,222 7,19,50,534 Other Income 1,01,06,718 75,01,085 Total Revenue 34,61,27,940 7,94,51,619 Less: Expenditure 34,47,31,923 7,93,71,598 Less: Exceptional/Extra ordinary items - - Profit/(Loss) before Tax 13,96,017 80,022 Less: Current Tax - 12,492 Less: Deferred Tax (Deferred Tax Liability) (1,70,345) 4,90,059 Profit / (Loss) after tax 15,66,362 (4,22,530)

2. State of Companys Affairs

During the year under review, the net revenue of your Company is Rs 33,60,21,222/-. The Profit for the year under review is Rs. 15,66,362/-.

3. Dividend

The Board of Directors of your Company, after considering relevant circumstances for the year under review, has decided that it would be prudent, not to recommend any Dividend for the year under review.

4. Transfer to Reserves

As permitted under the Act, the Board does not propose to transfer any amount to general reserve and has decided to retain the entire amount of profit for FY 2023-24 in the profit & loss account

5. Management Discussion and Analysis Report

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report as required under Regulation 34(2)(e) read with Schedule V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") forms part of this Annual Report. Certain Statements in the said report may be forward-looking. Many factors may affect the actual results, which could be different from what the Directors envisage in terms of the future performance and outlook. The Management Discussion and Analysis Report is annexed as Annexure - A.

6. Material Changes and Commitments and Change in Nature of Business

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the Financial Position of the Company since the closure of the Financial Year i.e. since March 31, 2024 till the date of Boards Report.

Further, it is hereby confirmed that there has been no change in the nature of business of the Company.

7. Annual Return

A copy of the draft Annual Return as required under Section 92(3) and Section 134(3)(a) of the Act has been placed on the Companys website. The web-link as required under the Act is www.omnipotent.co.in.

8. Meetings of the Board of Directors

The Board met for Six (06) times during the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. The intervening gap between the two Meetings was within the time limit prescribed under Section 173 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") and the rules made there under.

9. Directors Responsibility Statement

Pursuant to the requirement of Section 134(3)(c) of the Act, the Board of Directors, to the best of its knowledge and ability confirms that:

i. in the preparation of the Annual accounts, the applicable Accounting Standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

ii. they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the Financial Year and of the profit and loss of the Company for that period;

iii. they have taken proper and sufficient care for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv. they have prepared the Annual accounts on a going concern basis;

v. they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

vi. they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

10. Auditors

Statutory Auditors

M/s. A R P A N & Associates LLP., Chartered Accountants having Firm Registration No. 129725W/W100686 be and are re-appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office for a term of Three (3) years from the conclusion this Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year 2024-25.

Secretarial Auditors

The Board of Directors has re-appointed Mr. Devesh R. Desai, Practicing Company Secretary, to conduct Secretarial Audit for the Financial Year 2024-25.

The Secretarial Audit Report of Mr. Devesh R. Desai, Practicing Company Secretary for the Financial Year 2023-24, is annexed herewith as Annexure B.

The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

11. Explanation or Comments on Qualifications, Reservations or Adverse Remarks or Disclaimers made by the Auditors in their Report

The Independent Auditors have given the following remarks in their report dated May 30, 2024:

During the year, Promoter/director have diluted shareholding namely Mr. Prince Shah of 6,02,000 shares and Mr. Punit K Popat of 4,10,000 shares sold in open market. Promoter holding as on 31.03.2024 of Mr. Prince P. Shah 11.83% (7,15,500 shares), Punit K. Popat 20.04 % (12,12,500 shares)

The Board of Directors made the following comments on the above remarks of the Auditors:

The Company has reasonably responded to all queries and questions raised by the GST Department time and now. Further, the Company has resumed operational activities after the end of the Financial Year and is also in process of hiring new qualified and capable staff members.

Except for the above mentioned points, there are no reservations, qualifications or adverse remarks in the Independent Auditors Report. The notes forming part of the accounts are self- explanatory and do not call for any further clarifications under Section 134(3)(f) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

12. Reporting of Fraud by Auditors

There are no offences involving fraud committed against the Company by officers or employees of the Company, pursuant to Section 143(12) of Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) reported by auditors to the Central Government.

13. Loans, Guarantees and Investments

The details regarding the Loans and guarantees are provided under the Notes to the Financial Statements. Further, the Company has not made any investments during the review period. The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014.

14. Related Party Transactions

Related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arms length basis and were in ordinary course of business. There are no materially significant related party transactions entered by the Company which may have potential conflict with the interest of the Company.

There are no material related party transactions which are not in ordinary course of business or which are not on arms length basis and hence there is no information to be provided as required under Section 134(3)(h) of the Act read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

15. Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Outgo [Section

134(3)(M)]:

A. Conservation of Energy

i the steps taken or impact on conservation of energy; ii the steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy; NIL iii the capital investment on energy conservation equipments;

B. Technology absorption

i the efforts made towards technology absorption; ii the benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution; iii in case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year) - (a) the details of technology imported; NIL (b) the year of import; (c) whether the technology been fully absorbed; (d) if not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof iv the expenditure incurred on Research and Development

C. Foreign exchange earnings and Outgo (in )

Earnings Nil Outgo Nil

16. Risk Management Policy

The provisions of Regulation 21 of the Listing Regulations pertaining to Risk Management Committee are not applicable to the Company, however, the Company has in place a mechanism to inform the Board about the risk assessment and minimization procedures to review key elements of risks viz. Regulatory and Legal, Competition and Financial etc. and measures taken to ensure that risk is controlled by means of a properly defined framework.

17. Directors

During the Mrs. Sampada Shah (DIN: 09288906) appointed for the post of Director w.e.f. July 01, 2023.

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 and other applicable provisions, if any of the Act and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Prince Shah (DIN: 06680837) will retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment

18. Key Managerial Personnel

Mr. Davailkumar Chauhan was appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. March 09, 2024 and resigned from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. May 01, 2024. The Company has appointed Ms. Harsh Jagrani Minj w.e.f. May 30, 2024 as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.

19. Particulars of Employees and Related Disclosures

Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is annexed herewith as Annexure C.

A statement showing the names and particulars of the employees falling within the purview of Rule 5(2) of the aforesaid rules are provided in the Annual Report. The Annual Report is being sent to the members of the Company excluding the aforesaid information. The said information is available for inspection at the Registered Office of the Company during working hours and the same will be furnished on request in writing to the members.

20. Compliance with the Applicable Secretarial Standards

The Company has generally complied with all the Secretarial Standards as applicable to the Company.

21. Deposits

The Company has Rs. 23 Lacs accepted as deposits under Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") and rules made thereunder and no amount on account of repayment of deposits or interest thereon was due during the year under review.

22. Share Capital

The Authorized Share Capital (ASC) of the Company during the year under review was Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 7,50,00,000/- (Rupees Seven Crore Fifty Lakh Only) divided into 75,00,000 (Seventy Five Lakh) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each and Paid up Share Capital (PSC) of the Company during the year under review was Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each to Rs. 6,05,00,000 /- (Rupees Six Crore Five Lakh Only) divided into 60,50,000 (Sixty Lakh Fifty Thousand Only) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.

23. Listing of Securities

The Equity Shares of the Company were listed on BSE Limited (SME Platform) on November 29, 2021 with Security ID: 543400. The Company confirms that the Annual Listing Fees to the Stock Exchange for the Financial Year 2023-24 have been paid.

24. Maintenance of Cost Records

Maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, is not required to be maintained by the Company.

25. Internal Financial Controls and their adequacy

The Company has an adequate internal control system, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operation.

26. Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associate Companies

The Company does not have any Subsidiary or Associate Company and has not entered into any Joint Venture Agreement during the year under review.

27. Declaration of Independent Directors

The Company has received declarations / confirmations from all the Independent Directors of the Company as required under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualifications of Directors) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 25(8) stating that they meet criteria of Independence as defined under Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the Listing Regulations.

28. Performance Evaluation

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act, SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 and Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee ("NRC") and the Board has carried out the annual performance evaluation of the Board, its Committees and individual Directors by way of individual and collective feedback from Directors. The Independent Directors have also carried out annual performance evaluation of the Chairperson, the non-independent directors and the Board as a whole. Structured questionnaires covering the evaluation criteria laid down by the NRC, prepared after taking into consideration inputs received from Directors, were used for carrying out the evaluation process.

The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

29. Audit Committee

The Audit Committee consists of two Independent Directors and one Non-Executive Non- Independent Director as on March 31, 2024, with Mr. Vikas Jain as the Chairperson and Ms. R. Suby and Mrs. Sampada Shah as Members.

The Committee inter alia reviews the Internal Control System, Reports of Internal Auditors, Key Audit Matters presented by the Statutory Auditors and compliance of various regulations. The Committee also reviews the financial statements before they are placed before the Board.

30. Vigil Mechanism

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 177(9) & (10) of the Act a Vigil Mechanism for directors, employees and other stakeholders to report genuine concerns has been established. The same is uploaded on the website of the Company and the web-link as required under SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 is as under: www.omnipotent.co.in.

31. Corporate Social Responsibility

The Company is not falling under the criteria mentioned in Section 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the Company is not required to develop or implement policy on any Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

32. Policy on Nomination and Remuneration

In compliance with the requirements of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has laid down a Nomination and Remuneration Policy which has been uploaded on the Companys website. The web-link as required under the Companies Act, 2013 is: www.omnipotent.co.in.

The salient features of the Nomination and Remuneration Policy are as under:

1) Setting out the objectives of the Policy

2) Definitions for the purposes of the Policy

3) Appointment, resignation, retirement and removal of Director, KMP and Senior Management Personnel

4) Remuneration for the Whole Time Directors, KMP and Senior Management Personnel.

33. Dividend Distribution Policy

The Company is not falling under the criteria mentioned in Regulation 43A of the Listing Regulations pertaining to Dividend Distribution Policy. Therefore, the Company is not required to formulate Dividend Distribution Policy.

34. Corporate Governance

Pursuant to Regulation 15(2) of the Listing Regulations, the compliance with the Corporate Governance provisions as specified in Regulations 17 to 27, 46(2)(b) to (i) and (t) and Para C, D and E of Schedule V of the Listing Regulations are not applicable to the Company as the Company has listed its securities on SME Exchange.

35. Disclosure as required under Section 22 of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 ("the Act")

The Company has made a policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment at workplace in line with the statutory requirements. An Internal Complaints Committee has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment at workplace. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy. During the year under review, no complaints were received by the Company related to sexual harassment.

36. Details of Application made or any Proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016

During the year under review, no application has been made under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 by the Company.

37. Details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one-time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions

During the year under review, no valuation has been done either at the time of one-time settlement, if any, with Banks / Financial Institutions or while taking loans from the Banks or Financial Institutions, if any. Accordingly, no details are required to be disclosed.

38. Significant and Material Orders Passed by the Court or Regulators or Tribunals Impacting the going Concern Status and Companys Operations in Future

There are no orders passed by the courts or regulators or tribunals impacting the going concern status and the Companys operations in future.

39. Other Disclosures

a. The Company does not have any scheme of provision of money for the purchase of its own shares by employees or by trustees for the benefit of employees.

b. In the opinion of the Board, the Independent Directors appointed/ re-appointed during the year are persons of integrity and possess expertise, experience and proficiency.

d. The Company does not have any Holding / Subsidiary and hence the disclosure pursuant to Section 197(14) is not applicable to the Company.

40. Acknowledgement

Your Directors place on record their deep appreciation to employees at all levels for their hard work, dedication and commitment. The Board also places on record its appreciation for the continued cooperation and support received by your Company during the year from investors, bankers, financial institutions, customers, business partners, all regulatory and government authorities and other stakeholders.