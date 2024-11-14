iifl-logo-icon 1
Omnipotent Industries Ltd Board Meeting

10.79
(1.31%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:30:00 PM

Omnipotent CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting20 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
Omnipotent Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Un-audited financial results for the half year ended 30/09/2024 Omnipotent Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting Rescheduled on 20/11/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024) Approval of un-Audited Financial Results for the half year ended 30/09/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.11.2024)
Board Meeting20 Aug 202412 Aug 2024
Omnipotent Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Schedule to be held on Tuesday 20th August 2024 at 11.00 a.m. Board Meeting Outcomes (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.08.2024) Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/09/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
Omnipotent Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) the Audited Financial Results for the Half Year and Financial Year ended on March 31 2024; (ii) To appoint Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. Board Meeting Outcome for meeting held on 30/05/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, this to inform you the Board of Directors in its meeting held on May 30, 2024, has appointed Mrs. Harsh Jagrani Minj as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f May 30, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Mar 20242 Mar 2024
Omnipotent Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Increase in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company 2. Alteration of the Object Clause of the Company 3. Appointment of the Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company. Outcome for the Board Meeting of Omnipotent Industries Limited held on March 09, 2024. Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Alteration in the Memorandum of Association of the Company Intimation regarding appointment of the Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.03.2024)

