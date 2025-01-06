Omnipotent Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
1.92
0.5
0.01
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.02
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.52
-0.12
0
Working capital
2.66
0.64
Other operating items
Operating
3.95
0.98
Capital expenditure
0.09
0.3
Free cash flow
4.04
1.28
Equity raised
0.75
0.02
Investing
0.03
0
Financing
1.31
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
6.13
1.3
