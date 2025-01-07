Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
100.74
49.88
30.9
yoy growth (%)
101.95
61.39
Raw materials
-97.46
-47.8
-30.51
As % of sales
96.74
95.82
98.73
Employee costs
-0.37
-0.41
-0.27
As % of sales
0.37
0.83
0.88
Other costs
-0.98
-1.42
-0.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.97
2.85
0.52
Operating profit
1.91
0.24
-0.04
OPM
1.89
0.48
-0.14
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.02
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
0
Other income
0.11
0.29
0.06
Profit before tax
1.92
0.5
0.01
Taxes
-0.52
-0.12
0
Tax rate
-27.33
-25.57
7.69
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.39
0.37
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.01
Net profit
1.39
0.36
0
yoy growth (%)
279.64
30,525
NPM
1.38
0.73
0
