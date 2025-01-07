iifl-logo-icon 1
Omnipotent Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.35
(-0.85%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

100.74

49.88

30.9

yoy growth (%)

101.95

61.39

Raw materials

-97.46

-47.8

-30.51

As % of sales

96.74

95.82

98.73

Employee costs

-0.37

-0.41

-0.27

As % of sales

0.37

0.83

0.88

Other costs

-0.98

-1.42

-0.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.97

2.85

0.52

Operating profit

1.91

0.24

-0.04

OPM

1.89

0.48

-0.14

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.02

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

0

Other income

0.11

0.29

0.06

Profit before tax

1.92

0.5

0.01

Taxes

-0.52

-0.12

0

Tax rate

-27.33

-25.57

7.69

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.39

0.37

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.01

Net profit

1.39

0.36

0

yoy growth (%)

279.64

30,525

NPM

1.38

0.73

0

