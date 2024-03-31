To

The Members of

ONESOURCE IDEAS VENTURE LIMITED CHENNAI

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying IND AS Financial Statements of ONESOURCE IDEAS VENTURE LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), and the Statement of Changes in Equity and statement of Cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") prescribed under Section 133 of the act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its profit and loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The above mentioned reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the above mentioned reports, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate actions as per the applicable laws and regulations.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other Comprehensive Income, cash flows and Changes in Equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that are operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we further report that:

(i) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

(ii) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(iii) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, Cash Flow Statement and statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(iv) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(v) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(vi) With respect to adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B",

(vii) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(viii) With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise.

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investors Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) A] The Management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

B] the management has represented, that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity (ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and C] Based on such audit procedures, nothing has come to our notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under subclause (A) and (B) contain any material mis-statement.

v) The Company has not declared or paid dividend during the year.

vi) The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 01st April, 2023. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 however software used does not have a feature of recording audit trail (Edit Log) facility.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal And Regulatory Requirements" of Our Independent Audit Report of even date on the Financial Statements of ONESOURCE IDEAS VENTURE LIMITED for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

1. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant & Equipment:

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets as required by the Act.

(B) The Company does not have any intangible assets. Accordingly, clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the order is not applicable.

b) The Property, Plant & Equipment of the Company were physically verified in full by the management during the half year. According to the information and explanations given to us and as examined by us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not own any land & building or any other immovable properties, accordingly paragraph 3(i)(c) of the order is not applicable to the company.

d) The Company has neither revalued its Property, Plant & Equipment nor Intangible Assets.

e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

2. In respect of Inventory and Working Capital

a) The inventories has been physically verified by the Management during the year (Except stock in transit and stock laying with third party). In Our opinion the frequency of verification, coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No material discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of Inventory..

b) During any point of time of the year, the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets.

3. Details of Investments, any guarantee, security, advances or loans given

a) According to information and explanation given to us, the company has granted loan to various Parties.

Sr No Particulars Aggregate amount during the year Balance outstanding as on 31.03.2024 A To Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associates NIL NIL B To Other Then Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associates Loans & Advances (including Business Advances) 40.58 lakhs 317.01 lakhs

b) The terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest;

c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated.

d) As the repayment terms has not been stipulated all the Loans are repayable on demand hence there is no instances of overdue.

e) No loans are fallen due during the year.

f) The Company has granted Loans as mentioned in point 3 (a) [B]. 100% loans are repayable on demand and without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(Amount Rs. In Lakhs)

Sr. No. Particulars Amount granted during the year Outstanding Balance as on 31st March, 2024 1) Business Advances Granted to Promoters Nil Nil 2) Business Advances to Related Parties excluding Promoters 5.90 160.15 % of overall Business Advances granted of same nature 14.53% 50.52%

4. According to information and explanation given to us, The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable. ?

5. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits and accordingly paragraph 3 (v) of the order is not applicable.

6. The Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act for any of the activities of the company and accordingly paragraph 3 (vi) of the order is not applicable.

7. In respect of statutory dues:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales- tax, service tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues as applicable have been generally regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales- tax, service tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, there are no dues of income-tax, goods and service tax, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

8. No, As per the information and explanation given to us by the company the company has not made any transactions which were not recorded in the books of account and have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

9. Default in repayment of Borrowing:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of dues to financial institutions and banks. The Company does not hold any debentures.

b) The Company is not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institutions or any other lender

c) The Company has not taken any term loan hence this clause is not applicable.

d) No, The fund raised on short term basis are not have been utilized for long term purposes.

e) No, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its associate company.

f) No, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its company.

10. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not applied for any term loan. The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments).

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment through right issue.

11. a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

c) During the period there were no whistle-blower complaints received by us.

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and accordingly, paragraph 3 (xii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. The details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

14. a) Yes, The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

b) We have not been provided with Internal Audit Reports.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the order is not applicable.

16. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us the company has not conducted any Non-banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934;

c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India

d) As represented by the management, the Group does not have Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the Group as per the definition of Group contained in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016.

17. The company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

17. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, in our opinion no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date;

20. Provisions of section 135 of the companies Act not applicable to company

21. Qualifications or Adverse auditor remarks in other Group Companies :

The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of the audit of Standalone Financial Statements and hence no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report

For S V J K And Associates

Chartered Accountants

(Registration No.135182W)

Reeturaj Verma

Partner

Membership No. 193591

UDIN: 24193591BKAFLZ5267

Place: Ahmedabad

Date: 30th May, 2024

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 2(F) under the heading "Report on Other Legal And Regulatory Requirements" of Our Independent Audit Report of even date on the Financial Statements of ONESOURCE IDEAS VENTURE LIMITED for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of ONESOURCE IDEAS VENTURE LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31 March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind As financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For S V J K And Associates

Chartered Accountants

(Registration No.135182W)

Reeturaj Verma

Partner

Membership No. 193591

UDIN: 24193591BKAFLZ5267

Place: Ahmedabad

Date: 30th May, 2024