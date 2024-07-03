iifl-logo-icon 1
Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd Share Price

12.8
(-1.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open13
  • Day's High13
  • 52 Wk High13
  • Prev. Close12.96
  • Day's Low12.4
  • 52 Wk Low 5.31
  • Turnover (lac)28.37
  • P/E61.71
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.14
  • EPS0.21
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)39.36
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

13

Prev. Close

12.96

Turnover(Lac.)

28.37

Day's High

13

Day's Low

12.4

52 Week's High

13

52 Week's Low

5.31

Book Value

1.14

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

39.36

P/E

61.71

EPS

0.21

Divi. Yield

0

Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd Corporate Action

25 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

3 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2024

18 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Split

Onesource Industries & Venture Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Onesource Industries & Venture Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.00%

Non-Promoter- 34.99%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 34.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.08

3.08

3.08

3.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.18

-0.22

-0.37

-0.36

Net Worth

2.9

2.86

2.71

2.72

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0.09

0.09

2.37

0.29

yoy growth (%)

0

-96.21

705.93

207.16

Raw materials

0

0

-2.19

-0.25

As % of sales

0

0

92.2

86.66

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.04

-0.01

-0.04

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-0.07

-0.1

-1.88

-0.06

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.03

Tax paid

0

0

0.04

0

Working capital

-0.07

-0.11

0.15

-0.3

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-96.21

705.93

207.16

Op profit growth

-31.23

-70.08

410.16

232.72

EBIT growth

-27.63

-94.19

2,761.26

-3,593.48

Net profit growth

-27.46

-94.04

2,510.05

2,316.61

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

0.3

0.93

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

0.3

0.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.04

0.23

Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,473.15

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

846.4

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

741.6

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

195.1

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

69.67

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Ankit Kotwani

Company Secretary

Ruchika Kanodia

Managing Director &Addtnl Dir.

Vibhu Maurya

Additional Director

Atul Chauhan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kartik Sanatkumar Jain

Additional Director

Naishadh Dineshbhai Modi

Non Executive Director

Sachin Maurya

Non Executive Director

Rahul Kumar Lalwani

Non Executive Director

Ritik Wagh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd

Summary

Onesource Ideas Venture Limited (Formerly known Anugraha Jewellers Limited) incorporated in December, 1994 was promoted by the Sons of the Late K Ramakrishna Pillai, the Promoter of K R & Sons Jewellery, Coimbatore, to establish a modern manufacturing plant for gold jewellery at Coimbatore and showrooms in Coimbatore and Madras.The Company took over the manufacturing facilities of K R & Sons Jewellery and made small modifications. The installed capacity is 2835 kg pa of gold jewellery. The company made a public issue in May 95 to finance the project. They started retail sales operations in Jan.95. To support the sales operations, manufacture of hand-made jewellery was undertaken by the Company. The Madras showroom was made functional since mid-1995.
Company FAQs

What is the Onesource Industries & Venture Ltd share price today?

The Onesource Industries & Venture Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Onesource Industries & Venture Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Onesource Industries & Venture Ltd is ₹39.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Onesource Industries & Venture Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Onesource Industries & Venture Ltd is 61.71 and 11.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Onesource Industries & Venture Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Onesource Industries & Venture Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Onesource Industries & Venture Ltd is ₹5.31 and ₹13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Onesource Industries & Venture Ltd?

Onesource Industries & Venture Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.28%, 3 Years at 18.39%, 1 Year at 109.37%, 6 Month at 128.17%, 3 Month at 26.69% and 1 Month at 34.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Onesource Industries & Venture Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Onesource Industries & Venture Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 35.00 %

