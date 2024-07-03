Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹13
Prev. Close₹12.96
Turnover(Lac.)₹28.37
Day's High₹13
Day's Low₹12.4
52 Week's High₹13
52 Week's Low₹5.31
Book Value₹1.14
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)39.36
P/E61.71
EPS0.21
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.08
3.08
3.08
3.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.18
-0.22
-0.37
-0.36
Net Worth
2.9
2.86
2.71
2.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0.09
0.09
2.37
0.29
yoy growth (%)
0
-96.21
705.93
207.16
Raw materials
0
0
-2.19
-0.25
As % of sales
0
0
92.2
86.66
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.04
-0.01
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-0.07
-0.1
-1.88
-0.06
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.03
Tax paid
0
0
0.04
0
Working capital
-0.07
-0.11
0.15
-0.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-96.21
705.93
207.16
Op profit growth
-31.23
-70.08
410.16
232.72
EBIT growth
-27.63
-94.19
2,761.26
-3,593.48
Net profit growth
-27.46
-94.04
2,510.05
2,316.61
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
0.3
0.93
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
0.3
0.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.04
0.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,473.15
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
846.4
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
741.6
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
195.1
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
69.67
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Ankit Kotwani
Company Secretary
Ruchika Kanodia
Managing Director &Addtnl Dir.
Vibhu Maurya
Additional Director
Atul Chauhan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kartik Sanatkumar Jain
Additional Director
Naishadh Dineshbhai Modi
Non Executive Director
Sachin Maurya
Non Executive Director
Rahul Kumar Lalwani
Non Executive Director
Ritik Wagh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd
Summary
Onesource Ideas Venture Limited (Formerly known Anugraha Jewellers Limited) incorporated in December, 1994 was promoted by the Sons of the Late K Ramakrishna Pillai, the Promoter of K R & Sons Jewellery, Coimbatore, to establish a modern manufacturing plant for gold jewellery at Coimbatore and showrooms in Coimbatore and Madras.The Company took over the manufacturing facilities of K R & Sons Jewellery and made small modifications. The installed capacity is 2835 kg pa of gold jewellery. The company made a public issue in May 95 to finance the project. They started retail sales operations in Jan.95. To support the sales operations, manufacture of hand-made jewellery was undertaken by the Company. The Madras showroom was made functional since mid-1995.
Read More
The Onesource Industries & Venture Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Onesource Industries & Venture Ltd is ₹39.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Onesource Industries & Venture Ltd is 61.71 and 11.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Onesource Industries & Venture Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Onesource Industries & Venture Ltd is ₹5.31 and ₹13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Onesource Industries & Venture Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.28%, 3 Years at 18.39%, 1 Year at 109.37%, 6 Month at 128.17%, 3 Month at 26.69% and 1 Month at 34.16%.
