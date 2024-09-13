|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Split Date
|Record Date
|Face Value (before split)
|Face Value (after split)
|Split
|18 Jul 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|10
|1
|The Board of Directors of the Company at its board meeting held today on 18th July, 2024 considered and approved the proposal to subdivide/ split 1 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each into 1 equity share of Re.1/- each subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company and other regulatory authorities. Clarification pertaining to sub-division of shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that ONESOURCE IDEAS VENTURE LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE ONESOURCE IDEAS VENTURE LTD (530805) RECORD DATE 13/09/2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from Face Value of Rs.10/- each To Fave Value of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 13/09/2024 DR-715/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE125F01024 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 13/09/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 29.08.2024) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20240829-17 dated August 29, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code ONESOURCE IDEAS VENTURE LTD (530805) New ISIN No. INE125F01032 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 13-09-2024 (DR- 715/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 10.09.2024) With respect to Sub-division of Equity Shares fully paid up with effect from 13th September 2024 (Record Date), Please be informed that the sub-division of Equity Shares will take effect under the New ISIN i.e, INE125F01032 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.09.2024)
