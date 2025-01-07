Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0.09
0.09
2.37
0.29
yoy growth (%)
0
-96.21
705.93
207.16
Raw materials
0
0
-2.19
-0.25
As % of sales
0
0
92.2
86.66
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.04
-0.01
-0.04
As % of sales
70.74
54.88
0.75
15.09
Other costs
-0.1
-0.15
-0.55
-0.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
117.71
173.74
23.31
23.94
Operating profit
-0.07
-0.11
-0.38
-0.07
OPM
-88.45
-128.63
-16.27
-25.7
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.03
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
-1.47
0.04
Profit before tax
-0.07
-0.1
-1.88
-0.06
Taxes
0
0
0.04
0
Tax rate
0
0
-2.41
1.29
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.07
-0.1
-1.84
-0.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.07
-0.1
-1.84
-0.07
yoy growth (%)
-27.46
-94.04
2,510.05
2,316.61
NPM
-88.32
-121.75
-77.37
-23.89
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.