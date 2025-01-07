iifl-logo-icon 1
Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

12.98
(2.20%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0.09

0.09

2.37

0.29

yoy growth (%)

0

-96.21

705.93

207.16

Raw materials

0

0

-2.19

-0.25

As % of sales

0

0

92.2

86.66

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.04

-0.01

-0.04

As % of sales

70.74

54.88

0.75

15.09

Other costs

-0.1

-0.15

-0.55

-0.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

117.71

173.74

23.31

23.94

Operating profit

-0.07

-0.11

-0.38

-0.07

OPM

-88.45

-128.63

-16.27

-25.7

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.03

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

-1.47

0.04

Profit before tax

-0.07

-0.1

-1.88

-0.06

Taxes

0

0

0.04

0

Tax rate

0

0

-2.41

1.29

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.07

-0.1

-1.84

-0.07

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.07

-0.1

-1.84

-0.07

yoy growth (%)

-27.46

-94.04

2,510.05

2,316.61

NPM

-88.32

-121.75

-77.37

-23.89

