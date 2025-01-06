Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-0.07
-0.1
-1.88
-0.06
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.03
Tax paid
0
0
0.04
0
Working capital
-0.07
-0.11
0.15
-0.3
Other operating items
Operating
-0.14
-0.21
-1.7
-0.4
Capital expenditure
0
0
-2.15
0.13
Free cash flow
-0.14
-0.21
-3.85
-0.27
Equity raised
-0.18
-8.51
-4.82
-4.67
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
-0.03
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-0.33
-8.73
-8.68
-4.98
