Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.08
3.08
3.08
3.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.18
-0.22
-0.37
-0.36
Net Worth
2.9
2.86
2.71
2.72
Minority Interest
Debt
0.6
0.3
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.5
3.16
2.71
2.72
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
2.2
2.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.01
Networking Capital
2.19
2.1
0.44
0.4
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.25
0.24
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.03
1.98
0.45
0.41
Sundry Creditors
-0.06
-0.08
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.04
-0.01
-0.01
Cash
0.03
0.02
0.07
0.1
Total Assets
2.22
2.12
2.71
2.73
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.