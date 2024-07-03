Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2019
|Sept-2019
|Jun-2019
|Mar-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
0.03
0.01
0.03
0.2
0.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.03
0.01
0.03
0.2
0.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.11
0.02
0.05
0.01
0.16
Total Income
0.15
0.03
0.08
0.21
0.22
Total Expenditure
0.4
0.14
0.15
0.28
0.21
PBIDT
-0.25
-0.1
-0.07
-0.07
0.01
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-0.25
-0.1
-0.07
-0.07
0.01
Depreciation
1.95
0.03
0.03
0.01
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.2
-0.13
-0.1
-0.08
0.01
Minority Interest After NP
-0.25
-0.04
-0.05
0.01
-0.06
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.95
-0.09
-0.05
-0.09
0.07
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.95
-0.09
-0.05
-0.09
0.07
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-6.35
-0.28
-0.17
-0.29
0.21
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.08
3.08
3.08
3.08
3.08
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-833.33
-1,000
-233.33
-35
16.66
PBDTM(%)
-833.33
-1,000
-233.33
-35
16.66
PATM(%)
-7,333.33
-1,300
-333.33
-40
16.66
