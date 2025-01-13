Board Meeting 13 Jan 2025 7 Jan 2025

Onesource Industries And Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Onesource Industries And Ventures Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/01/2025 to transact the following matters 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter ended on 31st December 2024 along with limited review report thereon. 2. To consider other routine matters with the permission of Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. on Monday, 13th January, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.01.2025)

Board Meeting 28 Nov 2024 25 Nov 2024

Onesource Ideas Venture Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting to be held on Thursday 28th Day of November 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, 28th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.11.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Onesource Ideas Venture Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday 23rd October 2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with limited review report thereon. 2. To consider other routine matters with the permission of Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Wednesday, 23rd October, 2024. Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/10/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Oct 2024 7 Oct 2024

Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Change in Directorate Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 07th October, 2024.

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 06th September, 2024

Board Meeting 27 Aug 2024 27 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27th August, 2024 Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Onesource Ideas Venture Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter and three months ended 30th June 2024 of the Current Financial year 2024-25 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. 2. Any other business with the permission of Chairperson and majority of the Directors present in the meeting. Financial Results for Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

Board of Directors at its Board Meeting held on 24th July, 2024 have appointed Ms. Alka Singh as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 24th July, 2024.

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024

Onesource Ideas Venture Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 to transact the following business apart from the other items as per the agenda: 1. To consider and approve the proposal of Sub- Division /Split of the Equity Shares of the Company in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors and subject to approval of the Shareholders and such authorities as may be required under Section 61 of the Companies Act 2013. 2. To Consider Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company. 3. To Consider alteration in Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company including alteration of Main Object Clause of the Company. 4. Shifting of Registered office of the Company. 5. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. The proposals if approved by the Board will be placed before the members for approval by Posal Ballot. The Board of Directors of the Company at its board meeting held today on 18th July, 2024 considered and approved the proposal to subdivide/ split 1 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each into 1 equity share of Re.1/- each subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company and other regulatory authorities. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.07.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 10th July, 2024 Board considered and approved to make application to Ministry of Corporate Affairs/ CRC for name reservation

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

Onesource Ideas Venture Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve & take on record the Audited Financial Result for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the listing Regulation and take on record the Audit Report given by the Statutory Auditor of the Company in this behalf. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Board. Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024