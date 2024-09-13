Notice of 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday 30th September, 2024 Proceedings of AGM held on 30th September, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/09/2024) Disclosure of Voting results under Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 1/10/2024)