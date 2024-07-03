iifl-logo-icon 1
Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd Company Summary

13.1
(4.38%)
Jan 14, 2025|11:31:00 AM

Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd Summary

Onesource Ideas Venture Limited (Formerly known Anugraha Jewellers Limited) incorporated in December, 1994 was promoted by the Sons of the Late K Ramakrishna Pillai, the Promoter of K R & Sons Jewellery, Coimbatore, to establish a modern manufacturing plant for gold jewellery at Coimbatore and showrooms in Coimbatore and Madras.The Company took over the manufacturing facilities of K R & Sons Jewellery and made small modifications. The installed capacity is 2835 kg pa of gold jewellery. The company made a public issue in May 95 to finance the project. They started retail sales operations in Jan.95. To support the sales operations, manufacture of hand-made jewellery was undertaken by the Company. The Madras showroom was made functional since mid-1995.

