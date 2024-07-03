Ontic Finserve Ltd Summary

Ontic Finserve Ltd. (Formerly known as Maral Finance Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 16 May, 1995. The Company was promoted by Mr. Rajanikant Mohanlal Shah, Mr. Vinaykant Mohanlal Shah, and Mr Shetal R Shah. The Company was established with a vision to create a Ontic Finserve Limited in Financial Advisory Business. The Company was started by four friends who started their carriers as Relationship Executives at financial Advisory firm and later joined their financial Advisory Business under the name of Ontic Finserve Limited Financial Advisory.The Company is presently engaged in the business of investment and finance related services and proposes to expand its sphere of activities into fund based and non fund based activities like trading of securities,leasing and hire purchase financing ,bill discounting , investment in primary and secondary markets,Corporate advisory services, loan syndication , sub broking etc.The company being a newly incorporated company has not as yet started full fledged operations but presently deployed over Rs 300 lakhs in trading of securities and spot financing of securities. The Company came out with a Public Issue of 54,00,000 Equity Shares in Mar.96.