iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ontic Finserve Ltd Company Summary

0.67
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:15:00 PM

Ontic Finserve Ltd Summary

Ontic Finserve Ltd. (Formerly known as Maral Finance Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 16 May, 1995. The Company was promoted by Mr. Rajanikant Mohanlal Shah, Mr. Vinaykant Mohanlal Shah, and Mr Shetal R Shah. The Company was established with a vision to create a Ontic Finserve Limited in Financial Advisory Business. The Company was started by four friends who started their carriers as Relationship Executives at financial Advisory firm and later joined their financial Advisory Business under the name of Ontic Finserve Limited Financial Advisory.The Company is presently engaged in the business of investment and finance related services and proposes to expand its sphere of activities into fund based and non fund based activities like trading of securities,leasing and hire purchase financing ,bill discounting , investment in primary and secondary markets,Corporate advisory services, loan syndication , sub broking etc.The company being a newly incorporated company has not as yet started full fledged operations but presently deployed over Rs 300 lakhs in trading of securities and spot financing of securities. The Company came out with a Public Issue of 54,00,000 Equity Shares in Mar.96.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.