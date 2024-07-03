iifl-logo-icon 1
Ontic Finserve Ltd Share Price

0.73
(4.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:03:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open 0.73
  Day's High 0.73
  52 Wk High 1
  Prev. Close 0.7
  Day's Low 0.73
  52 Wk Low 0.51
  Turnover (lac) 0.08
  P/E 0
  Face Value 1
  Book Value 0.3
  EPS 0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 6.57
  Div. Yield 0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ontic Finserve Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0.73

Prev. Close

0.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0.08

Day's High

0.73

Day's Low

0.73

52 Week's High

1

52 Week's Low

0.51

Book Value

0.3

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.57

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ontic Finserve Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

14 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Ontic Finserve Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ontic Finserve Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:16 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ontic Finserve Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9

9

9

9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.2

-4.45

-4.49

-4.6

Net Worth

1.8

4.55

4.51

4.4

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.11

0.06

0.07

0

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Ontic Finserve Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ontic Finserve Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Anjanaben Rajendrabhai Makwana

Executive Director

Bhupendrakumar Dhanjibhai Raiyani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manika Misra

Independent Director

Madhuben Jivabhai Parmar

Independent Director

Kruti Kapadia

Additional Executive Director

VISHWAMBAR KAMESHWAR SINGH

Additional Executive Director

AYUSH PATEL

Additional Executive Director

BHARAT BABUBHAI SAKARIYA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ontic Finserve Ltd

Summary

Ontic Finserve Ltd. (Formerly known as Maral Finance Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 16 May, 1995. The Company was promoted by Mr. Rajanikant Mohanlal Shah, Mr. Vinaykant Mohanlal Shah, and Mr Shetal R Shah. The Company was established with a vision to create a Ontic Finserve Limited in Financial Advisory Business. The Company was started by four friends who started their carriers as Relationship Executives at financial Advisory firm and later joined their financial Advisory Business under the name of Ontic Finserve Limited Financial Advisory.The Company is presently engaged in the business of investment and finance related services and proposes to expand its sphere of activities into fund based and non fund based activities like trading of securities,leasing and hire purchase financing ,bill discounting , investment in primary and secondary markets,Corporate advisory services, loan syndication , sub broking etc.The company being a newly incorporated company has not as yet started full fledged operations but presently deployed over Rs 300 lakhs in trading of securities and spot financing of securities. The Company came out with a Public Issue of 54,00,000 Equity Shares in Mar.96.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ontic Finserve Ltd share price today?

The Ontic Finserve Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.73 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ontic Finserve Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ontic Finserve Ltd is ₹6.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ontic Finserve Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ontic Finserve Ltd is 0 and 2.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ontic Finserve Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ontic Finserve Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ontic Finserve Ltd is ₹0.51 and ₹1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ontic Finserve Ltd?

Ontic Finserve Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -9.76%, 3 Years at -38.44%, 1 Year at -27.08%, 6 Month at 2.94%, 3 Month at 32.08% and 1 Month at -23.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ontic Finserve Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ontic Finserve Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

