SectorFinance
Open₹0.73
Prev. Close₹0.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.08
Day's High₹0.73
Day's Low₹0.73
52 Week's High₹1
52 Week's Low₹0.51
Book Value₹0.3
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.57
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9
9
9
9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.2
-4.45
-4.49
-4.6
Net Worth
1.8
4.55
4.51
4.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.11
0.06
0.07
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Anjanaben Rajendrabhai Makwana
Executive Director
Bhupendrakumar Dhanjibhai Raiyani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manika Misra
Independent Director
Madhuben Jivabhai Parmar
Independent Director
Kruti Kapadia
Additional Executive Director
VISHWAMBAR KAMESHWAR SINGH
Additional Executive Director
AYUSH PATEL
Additional Executive Director
BHARAT BABUBHAI SAKARIYA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ontic Finserve Ltd
Summary
Ontic Finserve Ltd. (Formerly known as Maral Finance Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 16 May, 1995. The Company was promoted by Mr. Rajanikant Mohanlal Shah, Mr. Vinaykant Mohanlal Shah, and Mr Shetal R Shah. The Company was established with a vision to create a Ontic Finserve Limited in Financial Advisory Business. The Company was started by four friends who started their carriers as Relationship Executives at financial Advisory firm and later joined their financial Advisory Business under the name of Ontic Finserve Limited Financial Advisory.The Company is presently engaged in the business of investment and finance related services and proposes to expand its sphere of activities into fund based and non fund based activities like trading of securities,leasing and hire purchase financing ,bill discounting , investment in primary and secondary markets,Corporate advisory services, loan syndication , sub broking etc.The company being a newly incorporated company has not as yet started full fledged operations but presently deployed over Rs 300 lakhs in trading of securities and spot financing of securities. The Company came out with a Public Issue of 54,00,000 Equity Shares in Mar.96.
The Ontic Finserve Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.73 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ontic Finserve Ltd is ₹6.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ontic Finserve Ltd is 0 and 2.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ontic Finserve Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ontic Finserve Ltd is ₹0.51 and ₹1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ontic Finserve Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -9.76%, 3 Years at -38.44%, 1 Year at -27.08%, 6 Month at 2.94%, 3 Month at 32.08% and 1 Month at -23.91%.
