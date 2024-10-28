iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Dec 202414 Dec 2024
Pursuant to the Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. Saturday, UL/8, Ankur Complex, B/h Town Hall, Opp. X-Ray House, Ellisbridge, Ahmedabad, AHMEDABAD, Gujarat, India, 380006. The Board meeting started at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 03:30 P.M.
Board Meeting28 Oct 202423 Oct 2024
Ontic Finserve Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for qaurter ended on 30.09.2024. Board Meeting was held today for the pproval of Financial Results for the quater ended 30.09.2024. Board Outcome with Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting15 Oct 202410 Oct 2024
Ontic Finserve Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) and other applicable Regulations if any of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 15th October 2024 Board meeting was held today at 03:00 PM and concluded at04:30 PM and the outcome of the same attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/10/2024)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202430 Aug 2024
Kindly acknowledge that the board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company at 1:00 PM and concluded at 01:30 PM. The Outcome of Board Meeting attached herewith. Revised outcome of Board Meeting was held on 30.08.2024 for additional details required under regulation attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 Aug 202428 Aug 2024
Kindly acknowledge that the board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company at 2:00 PM and concluded at 2:30 PM. The following is the outcome of the said meeting: 1. To appoint PCS Jitendra Parmar as Secretarial Auditor of the company for the financial year 2023-24.
Board Meeting10 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Ontic Finserve Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Kindly acknowledge that the board meeting for approval of financial results as on 30.06.2024 going to be held on 10.08.2024 at 02:00 P.M. at the registered office of the company. Kindly acknowledge that the board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company at 2:00 PM and concluded at 2:30 PM. The following is the outcome of the said meeting: 1. To approve financial results as on 30.06.2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
Board Meeting8 May 20242 May 2024
Ontic Finserve Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with other applicable Regulation of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 We hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 08 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company. the transaction of the same attached herewith. As per the above caption subject we hereby attached announcement under regulation 30 (LODR) for resignation of Statutory Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/05/2024)
Board Meeting15 Apr 20248 Apr 2024
Ontic Finserve Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results as on 31.03.2024 going to be held on 15.04.2024 at 02:00 P.M. at the registered office of the company. Kindly acknowledge that the board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company at 2:00 PM and concluded at 4:30 PM. The following is the outcome of the said meeting: 1. To approve financial results as on 31.03.2024. Kindly acknowledge that the Board Meeting was held today at the registered office of the company at 02.00 M and concluded at 04.30 PM. Financial Results with outcome attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/04/2024) with respect to above caption subject kindly find herewith clarification letter and F.R as requested. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/04/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Ontic Finserve Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results as on 31.12.2023 Kindly acknowledge that the board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company at 2:00 PM and concluded at 4:00 PM. The following is the outcome of the said meeting: 1. To approve financial results as on 31.12.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

