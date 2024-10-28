Board Meeting 14 Dec 2024 14 Dec 2024

Pursuant to the Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. Saturday, UL/8, Ankur Complex, B/h Town Hall, Opp. X-Ray House, Ellisbridge, Ahmedabad, AHMEDABAD, Gujarat, India, 380006. The Board meeting started at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 03:30 P.M.

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 23 Oct 2024

Ontic Finserve Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for qaurter ended on 30.09.2024. Board Meeting was held today for the pproval of Financial Results for the quater ended 30.09.2024. Board Outcome with Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

Ontic Finserve Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) and other applicable Regulations if any of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 15th October 2024 Board meeting was held today at 03:00 PM and concluded at04:30 PM and the outcome of the same attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/10/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 30 Aug 2024

Kindly acknowledge that the board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company at 1:00 PM and concluded at 01:30 PM. The Outcome of Board Meeting attached herewith. Revised outcome of Board Meeting was held on 30.08.2024 for additional details required under regulation attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 28 Aug 2024

Kindly acknowledge that the board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company at 2:00 PM and concluded at 2:30 PM. The following is the outcome of the said meeting: 1. To appoint PCS Jitendra Parmar as Secretarial Auditor of the company for the financial year 2023-24.

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Ontic Finserve Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Kindly acknowledge that the board meeting for approval of financial results as on 30.06.2024 going to be held on 10.08.2024 at 02:00 P.M. at the registered office of the company. Kindly acknowledge that the board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company at 2:00 PM and concluded at 2:30 PM. The following is the outcome of the said meeting: 1. To approve financial results as on 30.06.2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 2 May 2024

Ontic Finserve Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with other applicable Regulation of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 We hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 08 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company. the transaction of the same attached herewith. As per the above caption subject we hereby attached announcement under regulation 30 (LODR) for resignation of Statutory Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/05/2024)

Board Meeting 15 Apr 2024 8 Apr 2024

Ontic Finserve Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results as on 31.03.2024 going to be held on 15.04.2024 at 02:00 P.M. at the registered office of the company. Kindly acknowledge that the board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company at 2:00 PM and concluded at 4:30 PM. The following is the outcome of the said meeting: 1. To approve financial results as on 31.03.2024. Kindly acknowledge that the Board Meeting was held today at the registered office of the company at 02.00 M and concluded at 04.30 PM. Financial Results with outcome attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/04/2024) with respect to above caption subject kindly find herewith clarification letter and F.R as requested. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/04/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024