Ontic Finserve Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9
9
9
9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.2
-4.45
-4.49
-4.6
Net Worth
1.8
4.55
4.51
4.4
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.8
4.55
4.51
4.4
Fixed Assets
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.75
4.5
4.48
4.37
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.27
0.42
0.94
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
1.79
4.29
4.11
3.44
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.04
-0.06
-0.05
-0.01
Cash
0.05
0.04
0.02
0.01
Total Assets
1.8
4.55
4.51
4.39
