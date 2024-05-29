To the members of Optimus Finance Limited

Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Optimus Finance Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as of 31 st March 2024, the standalone statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), standalone statement of cash flows, standalone statement of changes in equity for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information. (Hereinafter referred to as "Standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rule, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 st March, 2024, its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities underthose Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statement.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined following key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response The Company has a substantial exposure in loan given to various parties: How the matter was addressed in our audit: The company has given loan in form of corporate deposit of Rs. 1426.52 Lakhs. The above exposure in corporate deposit forms a substantial portion of the net worth of the company. • We have evaluated the relevant agreements entered into by the company with the various parties for the corporate deposit given. • We have also evaluated the relevant terms and conditions agreed between the parties. Refer Note no. 5 and 30 of the standalone financial statement. • The purpose for which the loan was given.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and shareholders information but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor?s report thereon. The above-referred information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this audit report Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

When we read the information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate actions necessitated by the circumstances & the applicable laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity & cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error;

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so;

That Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities forthe Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, Under section 143(3)(I) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as agoing concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern;

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a mannerthat achieves fair presentation;

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably bethought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) ofthe Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required bylaw have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our exa mi nation of those books.

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, standalone changes in equity and the Standalone Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified underSection 133 of the Act,

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none ofthe directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) ofthe Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, referto our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197(16) ofthe Act, as amended.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 ofthe Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has no pending litigations on its financial position.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. As per information and explanation given to us, there is no amount that required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The Management has represented, to the best of its knowledge and belief that, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The Management has represented, to the best of its knowledge and belief that, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf ofthe Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e) as provided contain any material misstatement.

v. There is no dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company and hence provisions of section 123 of the companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For Shah Mehta & Bakshi Chartered Accountants (Registration No. 103824W)

SD/-

(Prashant Upadhyay)

Partner M No. 121218

UDIN: 24121218BKCSSI8770

Place: Vadodara

Date: 29-05-2024

Annexure-A to the Independent Auditors? Report

The Annexure-A, referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report that,

I (a)(A) The company does not have any property plant and accordingly the reporting under clause no i(a)(A) is not applicable to the company.

i (a)(B) The company does not have any intangible asset and accordingly the reporting under clause no. I (a)(B) of the order, relating Intangible asset is not applicable to the company;

i (b) According to the information and the explanation given to us, the company does not have any property plant and equipment and accordingly the reporting under clause no. i(b) of the order is not applicable to the company.

I ( C ) According to the information and the explanation given to us, the company does not have any immovable property and accordingly the reporting under clause no. i (c) of the order, relating to the title deeds of the immovable property is not applicable to the company.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not have j (d) any Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year and accordingly the reporting under clause no. i(d) of the order is not applicable to the company.

As disclosed in note no. 36 (i) of the standalone financial statement and as verified by us, no proceedings

i (e) have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the Benami

Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder;

In our opinion and according to the information and the explanation given to us, the company does not hold

ii (a) any physical inventories, hence the reporting under clause ii (a) of the Order is not applicable to the

Company;

ii (b) In our opinion and according to the information and the explanation given to us, the company does not have

sanctioned any working capital limit during the year under consideration based on security of current assets, and accordingly the reporting under clause no. ii (b) of the order is not applicable to the company.

iii (a)The Company is a Non-Banking Finance Company, and its principal business is to give loans.

Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) In respect of the loans and advances granted in nature of loans, the terms 8t conditions of the loans and advances are not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

(c) With respect to loans 8t advances granted in nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and the payment of interest has been stipulated and the same is regular.

(d) In respect of loans 8i advances granted in nature of loan, there is no amount overdue for more than 90 days.

(e) The Company is a Non-Banking Finance Company, and its principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, reporting under clause (iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause (iii)(f) is not applicable to the company.

Other than that, mentioned above, the company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any other advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership or any other parties.

j v Based on our verification of the documents provided to us and according to the information and

explanations given to us, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

v

In our opinion and according to the information and the explanation given to us, the company has not

accepted deposits from the public. However, the provisions of section 73 to 76 are not applicable to the company being registered under section 45-IA of the RBI Act, 1934i.e., NBFC.

v

j In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has

not prescribed the maintenance of cost records by the company under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013;

vii (a) our ?pinon< the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service tax, income-tax, and other statutory dues as applicable to the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable with respect to above statutory dues in arrears as of March 31,2024, for a period of six months from the date they became payable;

vii (b) In our ?Pini?n ar:d according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues of referred in sub-clause (a) that has not been deposited on account of disputes;

v

jjj In our opinion and according to the information and the explanation provided to us, as disclosed in note no.

36(vii) of the standalone financial statement, there were no transactions which were not recorded in the books of account, that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961;

ix (a) 1? our ?pini?n and according to the information and the explanation provided to us, the company has not

defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender;

ix (b) 1? our 0Pni?n ar:d according to the information and the explanation provided to us, as disclosed in note no.

36 (ix) of the standalone financial statement, the company is not declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

j x In our opinion and according to the information and the explanation given to us, the term loans were applied

forthe purpose for which the said were obtained.

ix (d) our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination

of the standalone financial statements of the Company, funds raised by the Company on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes.

ix (e) In our opinion and according to the information and the explanation given to us 8t on overall examination of

the financial statement, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meetthe obligations of its subsidiaries, associates orjoint ventures.

• 1X (f) In our opinion and according to the information and the explanation given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of the securities held in its subsidiaries and accordingly the reporting under clause ix (f) is not applicable to the company.

x

In our opinion and according to the information and the explanation given to us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and accordingly the reporting under clause no. x(a) of the order is not applicable;

x (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records of the

Company examined by us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x

j (a) During the course of our examination of the books of account and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither came across any incidence of fraud on or by the Company noticed or reported during the year, nor we have been informed of any such case by the management;

xi (b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as

prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and up to the date of this report.

xj (c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

xii In our opinion and according to the information and the explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company and accordingly the reporting under clause xii (a) to (c) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, all the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards;

xiv (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

&(b)

The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of this audit report, forthe period under audit have been considered by us, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not

xv entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and accordingly the compliance under the provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable;

xvi (a) The Company is registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial activity without a valid certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India as per Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The company is a not Core Investment Company (CIC); accordingly, the reporting under the clause (c) of the order does not applicable to the company.

xvii The Company has not incurred any cash losses during the current financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii There is no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and hence the reporting requirement under clause xviii of the order is not applicable to the company.

xix Based on our examination financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, there is no material uncertainty exists as on

the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities if any falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due;

xx(a) In our opinion and according to the information and the explanation given to us, the provisions of Corporate

& Social Responsibility (CSR) are not applicable to the company accordingly the reporting under clause xx (a)

xx(b) and (b) of the order is not applicable to the company.

For Shah Mehta & Bakshi Chartered Accountants (Registration No. 103824W)

SD/-

(Prashant Upadhyay)

Partner M No. 121218

UDIN: 24121218BKCSSI8770

Place: Vadodara

Date: 29th May 2024

Annexure-B: Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Optimus Finance Limited (“the Company") as of 31 st of March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility forlnternal Financial Controls

The companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the guidance note on audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India flCAT). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.