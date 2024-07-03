SectorFinance
Open₹245
Prev. Close₹251
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.27
Day's High₹256
Day's Low₹245
52 Week's High₹267
52 Week's Low₹84.5
Book Value₹27.79
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)186.81
P/E325.97
EPS0.77
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.47
7.47
5.57
5.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.98
10.15
3.83
3.87
Net Worth
20.45
17.62
9.4
9.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.22
-6.53
0.72
3.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
109.87
100.29
70.03
53.43
31.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
109.87
100.29
70.03
53.43
31.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.31
1.53
1.45
0.59
1.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Deepak Raval
Independent Director
Vinay Pandya
Independent Director
Rahil Thaker
Independent Director
Divya Zalani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Krati Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Optimus Finance Ltd was originally incorporated in the name of Kalali Finance and Leasing Co. Ltd on February 11, 1991. The Company obtained Certificate for Commencement of Business on April 8, 1991 and thereafter, the name of Company changed from Kalali inance and Leasing Co. Ltd to Transpek Finance Ltd on June 23, 1992. Again, the Company name got changed from Transpek Finance Ltd to Optimus Finance Ltd on January 11, 2016. At present, the Company is engaged in Non-Banking Finance activity consisting of Investment in Shares and Securities and other investment and financing activities.Since its inception, the Company has been functioning as a subsidiary of Transpek Industry Ltd and offering financial services, such as Leasing and Hire Purchase, Bills Discounting, Inter Corporate Deposits and has recently introduced activities like Auto Finance, Equity Research and Investments. The Company planned a major expansion of its Leasing and Hire Purchase activities with thrust in financing Plant & Machinery and automobiles. It proposed in expanding the business in the area of Bills Discounting, Stock Market operations, etc.
The Optimus Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹250 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Optimus Finance Ltd is ₹186.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Optimus Finance Ltd is 325.97 and 9.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Optimus Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Optimus Finance Ltd is ₹84.5 and ₹267 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Optimus Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 68.37%, 3 Years at 90.86%, 1 Year at 174.77%, 6 Month at 142.86%, 3 Month at 93.90% and 1 Month at 26.96%.
