Optimus Finance Ltd Share Price

250
(-0.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:08:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open245
  • Day's High256
  • 52 Wk High267
  • Prev. Close251
  • Day's Low245
  • 52 Wk Low 84.5
  • Turnover (lac)0.27
  • P/E325.97
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value27.79
  • EPS0.77
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)186.81
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Optimus Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

245

Prev. Close

251

Turnover(Lac.)

0.27

Day's High

256

Day's Low

245

52 Week's High

267

52 Week's Low

84.5

Book Value

27.79

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

186.81

P/E

325.97

EPS

0.77

Divi. Yield

0

Optimus Finance Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Optimus Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Optimus Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.89%

Non-Promoter- 46.10%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Optimus Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.47

7.47

5.57

5.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.98

10.15

3.83

3.87

Net Worth

20.45

17.62

9.4

9.44

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.22

-6.53

0.72

3.72

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

109.87

100.29

70.03

53.43

31.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

109.87

100.29

70.03

53.43

31.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.31

1.53

1.45

0.59

1.13

Optimus Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Optimus Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Deepak Raval

Independent Director

Vinay Pandya

Independent Director

Rahil Thaker

Independent Director

Divya Zalani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Krati Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Optimus Finance Ltd

Summary

Optimus Finance Ltd was originally incorporated in the name of Kalali Finance and Leasing Co. Ltd on February 11, 1991. The Company obtained Certificate for Commencement of Business on April 8, 1991 and thereafter, the name of Company changed from Kalali inance and Leasing Co. Ltd to Transpek Finance Ltd on June 23, 1992. Again, the Company name got changed from Transpek Finance Ltd to Optimus Finance Ltd on January 11, 2016. At present, the Company is engaged in Non-Banking Finance activity consisting of Investment in Shares and Securities and other investment and financing activities.Since its inception, the Company has been functioning as a subsidiary of Transpek Industry Ltd and offering financial services, such as Leasing and Hire Purchase, Bills Discounting, Inter Corporate Deposits and has recently introduced activities like Auto Finance, Equity Research and Investments. The Company planned a major expansion of its Leasing and Hire Purchase activities with thrust in financing Plant & Machinery and automobiles. It proposed in expanding the business in the area of Bills Discounting, Stock Market operations, etc.
Company FAQs

What is the Optimus Finance Ltd share price today?

The Optimus Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹250 today.

What is the Market Cap of Optimus Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Optimus Finance Ltd is ₹186.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Optimus Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Optimus Finance Ltd is 325.97 and 9.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Optimus Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Optimus Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Optimus Finance Ltd is ₹84.5 and ₹267 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Optimus Finance Ltd?

Optimus Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 68.37%, 3 Years at 90.86%, 1 Year at 174.77%, 6 Month at 142.86%, 3 Month at 93.90% and 1 Month at 26.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Optimus Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Optimus Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.89 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 46.11 %

