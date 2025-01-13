Optimus Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.47
7.47
5.57
5.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.98
10.15
3.83
3.87
Net Worth
20.45
17.62
9.4
9.44
Minority Interest
Debt
0.2
0.35
1.65
1.97
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
20.65
17.97
11.05
11.41
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.51
6.65
6.65
6.65
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.09
0.07
0.06
Networking Capital
13.98
11.14
4.25
4.5
Inventories
0
0
0
0.58
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
14.38
11.22
4.33
4.02
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.01
-0.02
-0.06
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.4
-0.07
-0.06
-0.04
Cash
0.15
0.09
0.08
0.06
Total Assets
20.65
17.97
11.05
11.27
