Optimus Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

222.2
(-4.98%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:55:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Optimus Finance Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.47

7.47

5.57

5.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.98

10.15

3.83

3.87

Net Worth

20.45

17.62

9.4

9.44

Minority Interest

Debt

0.2

0.35

1.65

1.97

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

20.65

17.97

11.05

11.41

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

6.51

6.65

6.65

6.65

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.09

0.07

0.06

Networking Capital

13.98

11.14

4.25

4.5

Inventories

0

0

0

0.58

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

14.38

11.22

4.33

4.02

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.01

-0.02

-0.06

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.4

-0.07

-0.06

-0.04

Cash

0.15

0.09

0.08

0.06

Total Assets

20.65

17.97

11.05

11.27

