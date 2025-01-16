Board Meeting 16 Jan 2025 8 Jan 2025

Optimus Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Sub-division of the Equity Shares of the Company having face value of ?10/- [Rupees Ten only] each fully paid-up in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors of the Company subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company and any other regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Optimus Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half year ended on 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Optimus Finance Limited held on Thursday, 14th November 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Optimus Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of Optimus Finance Limited (Company) along with the copy of Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Optimus Finance Limited (Company) held on Tuesday, 13th August 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 20 May 2024

Optimus Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended on March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. Submission of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Mar 2024 18 Mar 2024

Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Optimus Finance Limited (Company) held on Monday, 18th March, 2024 for appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulation, 2015, this is to inform to the exchange that the Board has approved in its meeting held on 18th March, 2024 appointment of Ms. Krati Gupta as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024