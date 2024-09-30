AGM 30/09/2024 Summary of proceedings of 33rd Annual General Meeting of Optimus Finance Limited held on 30th September 2024, through Video-Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024) Declaration of e-voting results of the 33rd Annual General meeting of Members of Optimus Finance Limited held on Monday, 30th September 2024 through Video-Conference. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)