Optimus Finance Ltd Summary

Optimus Finance Ltd was originally incorporated in the name of Kalali Finance and Leasing Co. Ltd on February 11, 1991. The Company obtained Certificate for Commencement of Business on April 8, 1991 and thereafter, the name of Company changed from Kalali inance and Leasing Co. Ltd to Transpek Finance Ltd on June 23, 1992. Again, the Company name got changed from Transpek Finance Ltd to Optimus Finance Ltd on January 11, 2016. At present, the Company is engaged in Non-Banking Finance activity consisting of Investment in Shares and Securities and other investment and financing activities.Since its inception, the Company has been functioning as a subsidiary of Transpek Industry Ltd and offering financial services, such as Leasing and Hire Purchase, Bills Discounting, Inter Corporate Deposits and has recently introduced activities like Auto Finance, Equity Research and Investments. The Company planned a major expansion of its Leasing and Hire Purchase activities with thrust in financing Plant & Machinery and automobiles. It proposed in expanding the business in the area of Bills Discounting, Stock Market operations, etc.