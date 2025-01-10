To the Members of Orchid Pharma Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Orchid Pharma Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act"") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

Without qualifying our opinion, we draw attention to the following matter:

Note 42 to the financial statements relating to the fact that the Company has taken certain lands on lease for its operations in respect of which the lease agreement expired before the date of commencement of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process. We were informed that as part of the right to review the existing agreements, the Company has made a detailed assessment of the market rent for the property and the market value of the property for outright purchase. We were also informed that since the present rent as per erstwhile lease agreement is significantly high considering the market value of the property itself, the Company is in talks with the lessor for renewal of the lease with lower rent or for outright purchase of the property as part of the implementation of the resolution plan. However, no finality is reached on this matter as of date.

Pending completion of the negotiation and the uncertainties involved, the Company disputed the portion of the lease rent, considered to be excessive than the market rate as assessed by an independent valuer, amounting to Rs.3,871.68 Lakhs unto March 31, 2024 in respect of the aforesaid lease. The same has been treated as contingent liability in the Standalone financial statements of the company.

Based on legal opinion obtained, the management is of opinion that no liability will arise on completion of the negotiation Our opinion on the standalone financial statements is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

For the matter stated below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1.Revenue Recognition (Refer Note 3 (c) and 30 to the Standalone financial Statements) Revenue is recognized at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the Company expects to be entitled in exchange for transferring goods to a customer. The revenue recognition occurs at a point in time when the control of the goods is transferred to the customer. As part of our audit procedures, we: We focussed on this area as a key audit matter as the value is significant and also since Exports form a substantial part of the Sales of the Company, wherein there are multiple terms of Sale, an inherent risk exists of revenue being recognized before the control is transferred. • Read the Companys accounting policy for revenue recognition and assessed compliance with the requirements of Ind AS 115. • Evaluated the design, tested the implementation and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal controls including general IT controls and key IT application controls over recognition of revenue. • On a sample basis, tested supporting documentation for sales transactions which included sales invoices, customer contracts, and shipping documents. • Tested revenue samples focused on sales recorded immediately before the year-end, obtained evidence as regards timing of revenue recognition, based on terms and conditions of sales contracts and delivery documents. • Assessed disclosures in financial statements in respect of revenue, as specified in Ind AS 115.

Information Other than the financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the standalone Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with [the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended]. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, (hereinafter referred to as the "Order"), we give in the "Annexure A" statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report;

(g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(I). The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 42 to the standalone financial statements;

(ii) . The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long term contracts including derivative contracts;

(iii) . There has been no delay in transferring amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) a) The management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, if any, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediaries shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, if any, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures, we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

(v) The company has neither declared or paid any dividends during the year and accordingly reporting on compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable for the year under consideration.

(vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, except that the audit trail feature was not enabled at database level, as described in note 51 to the financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of other accounting software.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31 March 2024.

For Singhi & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No: 302049E sd/- Sudesh Choraria Partner Date: May 23, 2024 Membership No: 204936 Place: Mumbai UDIN: 24204936BKGEAQ1396

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Orchid Pharma Limited on the Standalone financial Statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1 of our Report on Other legal and regulatory requirements)

We report that:

i. In respect of its Property Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) As explained to us, the Company has a regular program of conducting physical verification of its property, plant and equipment in a phased manner over a period of three years. In our opinion, the periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification during the year.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the conveyance deeds provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than self - constructed immovable property (buildings), and where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in schedule of Property, Plant and Equipment to the standalone financial statements, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) and intangible assets during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

e) According to information and explanations given by the management, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. Therefore, provisions of clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company

ii. In respect of its Inventories:

a) As per information and explanations provided to us, physical verification has been conducted by the management at reasonable intervals during the year in respect of inventory of raw materials, work in progress, finished goods, Traded Goods and by products (other than inventories lying with third parties), and no material discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such verification.

Based on our examination of the books of accounts of the Company, with respect to the sanctioned working capital limits availed in excess of Rs. five Crore from banks or financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company, the Quarterly return / statements which have been regularly submitted by the company are in agreement with the books of accounts, except in the following cases:

Quarter ended As per financials (Rs. in Lakhs) As per returns file d with banks (Rs. in La k h s) Variance (Rs. in Lakhs) Reasons for variance June 30, 2023 20011.71 19297.30 714.41 The difference is mainly due to estimated over head rate considered while valuing WIP and FG given to the bank and the actual over head rate finalised on completion of limited review of the quarterly results. Also the bank stock statement does not include R&D Stock of INR 475..55 lakhs.

iii.

a) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has granted a loan of Rs.766.44 lakhs (including accrued interest) to its subsidiary company during the year and the company has made investments in the equity shares of a subsidiary company amounting to Rs.1499.90 lakhs. The Closing balance outstanding of Loans advanced to the subsidiary amounted to Rs.788.97 Lakhs.

b) The loan given and investments made are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the companys interest. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted loans or advances in the nature of loans during the year. The loans given to subsidiaries and other parties during the pre- CIRP period have been fully provided for.

c) The schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and repayments or receipt of principal amount and interest have been regular as per stipulations.

d) There are no amounts of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties which are overdue for more than 90 days as at the year end.

e) No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the said parties.

f) During the year, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, which are either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Therefore, provisions of clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

iv. In our opinion, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the loans given and investments made. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security during the year. The loans given to subsidiaries and other parties during the pre-CIRP period have been fully provided for.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public or amount which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) rules 2014 (as amended).

vi. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company in respect of products for which maintenance of prescribed cost records is mandated by Government of India U/S 148 (1) of the Act and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of these records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us:

a) the Company has been generally regular in depositing amounts deducted/accrued in the books of accounts in respect of undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues, as applicable. There were no material undisputed outstanding statutory dues as at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) No undisputed amounts payable in respect of goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31,2024 for a period of more than six months form the date they become payable.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and as confirmed by the Resolution Professional (RP) and the Successful Resolution Applicant, in view of the implementation of the resolution plan as approved by the Honble National company Law Tribunal (based on the order of the Honble Supreme Court of India), except to the extent of payment to the stakeholders as per the approved Resolution Plan, the Company shall have no liability with respect to any claims relating in any manner to the period prior to "the effective date" i.e. Pre Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process period (pre-CIRP period). We were informed that to the extent of claims raised (pertaining to the Pre-CIRP period) by various statutory authorities and approved by the RP have been fully paid as part of the approved resolution plan. Accordingly, all other pending litigations relating to Pre-CIRP period are deemed to be extinguished as at March 31,2020, i.e., the date of implementation of the approved resolution plan. Accordingly, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax and goods and service tax which have not been deposited as at March 31,2024 on account of dispute.

viii. According to the information and explanation given to us, there were no transactions which have not been recorded in the books of account, which have been surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year. Therefore, provisions of clause 3(viii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ix.

a) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to any financial institution, bank, Government or debenture holders.

b) Basis the information and explanation provided to us, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the term loans availed were applied for the purpose for which they were availed. Further the Company has not availed any loans from Government or has not issued any debenture during the year.

d) Based on the information and explanation given to us, and the books of account examined by us, short term funds raised during the year have not been utilized for long term purposes.

e) Based on the information and explanation given to us, and the books of account examined by us, during the year, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. The loans given to subsidiaries and other parties during the pre- CIRP period have been fully provided for.

f) The Company has not raised any loan during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x.

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has raised funds by way of Qualified Institutional placement (QIP) during the year. The amounts raised have been partly utilized for the purposes for which the funds were raised and the remaining amount unutilized as at the year end has been temporarily deposited in a separate term deposit account pending its utilisation for the purposes for which it was raised. Refer Note 53 to the standalone financial statements for the details of funds raised and the status of its utilization.

b) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xi.

a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company noticed or reported during the year nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

b) We have not come across any instance of fraud, therefore report under sub-section 12 of section 143 of the Companies Act,2013 is not required to be filed by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no whistleblower complaints have been received by the Company during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 4 of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (as amended).

xiv. In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business; We have considered internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) In our opinion, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company;

c) In our opinion, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company;

d) According to the representations given by the management, the Company does not have any CIC. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company;

xvi. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvii. There has been no resignation of statutory auditors during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xviii. There has been no resignation of statutory auditors during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In respect of Corporate Social Responsibility Expenditure:

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the provisions of section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xx) of the order is not applicable.

xxi. There are no qualifications or adverse remarks by the auditor in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) report of a subsidiary included in the consolidated financial statements. Further, according to the information and explanations given to us, the financial statements of the other subsidiaries and an associate included in the consolidated financial statements are unaudited and as prepared by the management. Accordingly, the requirement to report on paragraph 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Holding company.

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Orchid Pharma Limited on the Standalone financial

Statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) of our Report on Other legal and regulatory requirements)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

Opinion

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Orchid Pharma Limited (the Company) as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

6. Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.