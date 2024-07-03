iifl-logo-icon 1
Orchid Pharma Ltd Share Price

1,845.1
(-6.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:59:56 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,952.8
  • Day's High1,984
  • 52 Wk High1,997.4
  • Prev. Close1,982.5
  • Day's Low1,838.6
  • 52 Wk Low 702.75
  • Turnover (lac)635.47
  • P/E84.88
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value237.48
  • EPS23.36
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,358.18
  • Div. Yield0
Orchid Pharma Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

1,952.8

Prev. Close

1,982.5

Turnover(Lac.)

635.47

Day's High

1,984

Day's Low

1,838.6

52 Week's High

1,997.4

52 Week's Low

702.75

Book Value

237.48

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,358.18

P/E

84.88

EPS

23.36

Divi. Yield

0

Orchid Pharma Ltd Corporate Action

17 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Jul, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Orchid Pharma Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Orchid Pharma Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:16 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.83%

Non-Promoter- 20.23%

Institutions: 20.22%

Non-Institutions: 9.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Orchid Pharma Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

119.28

109.38

109.38

109.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,099.04

622.59

568.58

571.96

Net Worth

1,218.32

731.97

677.96

681.34

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

556.97

450.69

505.44

644.16

yoy growth (%)

23.58

-10.83

-21.53

-14.71

Raw materials

-314.07

-229.27

-240.23

-330.86

As % of sales

56.38

50.87

47.52

51.36

Employee costs

-60.2

-64.39

-81.48

-82.39

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-52.77

-95.87

-149.83

-401.47

Depreciation

-87.02

-108.89

-125.9

-133.29

Tax paid

0

0

0

46.19

Working capital

-202.58

-42.4

475.45

-144.74

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.58

-10.83

-21.53

-14.71

Op profit growth

-1.1

-230.8

-425.39

-703.41

EBIT growth

-53.38

-69.42

45.93

-12.7

Net profit growth

-95.89

-21.81

-57.82

-27.27

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

819.37

665.9

559.56

450.06

483.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

819.37

665.9

559.56

450.06

483.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

30.86

58.64

67.47

15.23

24.28

Orchid Pharma Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Orchid Pharma Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Tanu Singla

Independent Director

Manoj Goyal

Managing Director

Manish Dhanuka

Whole-time Director

Mridul Dhanuka

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Ram Gopal Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Arjun Dhanuka

Independent Director

Dharam Vir

Independent Director

Shubha Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Orchid Pharma Ltd

Summary

Orchid Pharma Limited, is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in India head quartered in Chennai and involved in development, manufacture and marketing of diverse bulk actives, formulations and nutraceuticals with exports spanning over 40 countries. Orchids world class manufacturing infrastructure include USFDA compliant API and Finished Dosage Form facilities at Chennai in India. The Company has dedicated state-of-art and GLP compliant R&D infrastructure for Process Research, Drug Discovery and Pharmaceutical Research at Chennai. The Company has a portfolio of antibiotics, and veterinary products. Antibiotics are life-saving drugs used to ght infections. Different classes of antibiotics include Beta-lactam, Macrolide, Fluoroquinolone, Imidazoleetc. Cephalosporins are beta-lactam antimicrobials used to manage various infections from gram-positive and gramnegative bacteria. The ve generations of cephalosporins are useful against skin infections, urinary tract infections, lower respiratory tract infections, sexually transmitted diseases, surgical prophylaxis, and other infections like meningitis. Company is also engaged in manufacturing and export of general category nished dosage formulations and anti-infective nished dosage formulations through its formulation facilities.The Company is a globally recognized, integrated pharmaceutical company with core competencies in the development and manufacture of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and Finished Dosage Forms
Company FAQs

What is the Orchid Pharma Ltd share price today?

The Orchid Pharma Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1845.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Orchid Pharma Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Orchid Pharma Ltd is ₹9358.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Orchid Pharma Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Orchid Pharma Ltd is 84.88 and 7.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Orchid Pharma Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Orchid Pharma Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Orchid Pharma Ltd is ₹702.75 and ₹1997.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Orchid Pharma Ltd?

Orchid Pharma Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 156.09%, 3 Years at 70.53%, 1 Year at 169.14%, 6 Month at 75.21%, 3 Month at 53.73% and 1 Month at 17.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Orchid Pharma Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Orchid Pharma Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.84 %
Institutions - 20.23 %
Public - 9.93 %

