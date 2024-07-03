SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹1,952.8
Prev. Close₹1,982.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹635.47
Day's High₹1,984
Day's Low₹1,838.6
52 Week's High₹1,997.4
52 Week's Low₹702.75
Book Value₹237.48
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,358.18
P/E84.88
EPS23.36
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
119.28
109.38
109.38
109.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,099.04
622.59
568.58
571.96
Net Worth
1,218.32
731.97
677.96
681.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
556.97
450.69
505.44
644.16
yoy growth (%)
23.58
-10.83
-21.53
-14.71
Raw materials
-314.07
-229.27
-240.23
-330.86
As % of sales
56.38
50.87
47.52
51.36
Employee costs
-60.2
-64.39
-81.48
-82.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-52.77
-95.87
-149.83
-401.47
Depreciation
-87.02
-108.89
-125.9
-133.29
Tax paid
0
0
0
46.19
Working capital
-202.58
-42.4
475.45
-144.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.58
-10.83
-21.53
-14.71
Op profit growth
-1.1
-230.8
-425.39
-703.41
EBIT growth
-53.38
-69.42
45.93
-12.7
Net profit growth
-95.89
-21.81
-57.82
-27.27
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
819.37
665.9
559.56
450.06
483.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
819.37
665.9
559.56
450.06
483.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
30.86
58.64
67.47
15.23
24.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Tanu Singla
Independent Director
Manoj Goyal
Managing Director
Manish Dhanuka
Whole-time Director
Mridul Dhanuka
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Ram Gopal Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Arjun Dhanuka
Independent Director
Dharam Vir
Independent Director
Shubha Singh
Reports by Orchid Pharma Ltd
Summary
Orchid Pharma Limited, is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in India head quartered in Chennai and involved in development, manufacture and marketing of diverse bulk actives, formulations and nutraceuticals with exports spanning over 40 countries. Orchids world class manufacturing infrastructure include USFDA compliant API and Finished Dosage Form facilities at Chennai in India. The Company has dedicated state-of-art and GLP compliant R&D infrastructure for Process Research, Drug Discovery and Pharmaceutical Research at Chennai. The Company has a portfolio of antibiotics, and veterinary products. Antibiotics are life-saving drugs used to ght infections. Different classes of antibiotics include Beta-lactam, Macrolide, Fluoroquinolone, Imidazoleetc. Cephalosporins are beta-lactam antimicrobials used to manage various infections from gram-positive and gramnegative bacteria. The ve generations of cephalosporins are useful against skin infections, urinary tract infections, lower respiratory tract infections, sexually transmitted diseases, surgical prophylaxis, and other infections like meningitis. Company is also engaged in manufacturing and export of general category nished dosage formulations and anti-infective nished dosage formulations through its formulation facilities.The Company is a globally recognized, integrated pharmaceutical company with core competencies in the development and manufacture of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and Finished Dosage Forms
The Orchid Pharma Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1845.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Orchid Pharma Ltd is ₹9358.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Orchid Pharma Ltd is 84.88 and 7.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Orchid Pharma Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Orchid Pharma Ltd is ₹702.75 and ₹1997.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Orchid Pharma Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 156.09%, 3 Years at 70.53%, 1 Year at 169.14%, 6 Month at 75.21%, 3 Month at 53.73% and 1 Month at 17.88%.
