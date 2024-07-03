Summary

Orchid Pharma Limited, is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in India head quartered in Chennai and involved in development, manufacture and marketing of diverse bulk actives, formulations and nutraceuticals with exports spanning over 40 countries. Orchids world class manufacturing infrastructure include USFDA compliant API and Finished Dosage Form facilities at Chennai in India. The Company has dedicated state-of-art and GLP compliant R&D infrastructure for Process Research, Drug Discovery and Pharmaceutical Research at Chennai. The Company has a portfolio of antibiotics, and veterinary products. Antibiotics are life-saving drugs used to ght infections. Different classes of antibiotics include Beta-lactam, Macrolide, Fluoroquinolone, Imidazoleetc. Cephalosporins are beta-lactam antimicrobials used to manage various infections from gram-positive and gramnegative bacteria. The ve generations of cephalosporins are useful against skin infections, urinary tract infections, lower respiratory tract infections, sexually transmitted diseases, surgical prophylaxis, and other infections like meningitis. Company is also engaged in manufacturing and export of general category nished dosage formulations and anti-infective nished dosage formulations through its formulation facilities.The Company is a globally recognized, integrated pharmaceutical company with core competencies in the development and manufacture of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and Finished Dosage Forms

