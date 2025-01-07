iifl-logo-icon 1
Orchid Pharma Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,889.75
(1.14%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:04:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

556.97

450.69

505.44

644.16

yoy growth (%)

23.58

-10.83

-21.53

-14.71

Raw materials

-314.07

-229.27

-240.23

-330.86

As % of sales

56.38

50.87

47.52

51.36

Employee costs

-60.2

-64.39

-81.48

-82.39

As % of sales

10.8

14.28

16.12

12.79

Other costs

-125.43

-99.12

-227.99

-217.3

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.52

21.99

45.1

33.73

Operating profit

57.25

57.9

-44.26

13.6

OPM

10.28

12.84

-8.75

2.11

Depreciation

-87.02

-108.89

-125.9

-133.29

Interest expense

-32.01

-51.33

-4.15

-301.64

Other income

9

6.46

24.48

19.86

Profit before tax

-52.77

-95.87

-149.83

-401.47

Taxes

0

0

0

46.19

Tax rate

0

0

0

-11.5

Minorities and other

47.96

-21.28

0

0

Adj. profit

-4.8

-117.15

-149.83

-355.27

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-4.8

-117.15

-149.83

-355.27

yoy growth (%)

-95.89

-21.81

-57.82

-27.27

NPM

-0.86

-25.99

-29.64

-55.15

