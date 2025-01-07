Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
556.97
450.69
505.44
644.16
yoy growth (%)
23.58
-10.83
-21.53
-14.71
Raw materials
-314.07
-229.27
-240.23
-330.86
As % of sales
56.38
50.87
47.52
51.36
Employee costs
-60.2
-64.39
-81.48
-82.39
As % of sales
10.8
14.28
16.12
12.79
Other costs
-125.43
-99.12
-227.99
-217.3
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.52
21.99
45.1
33.73
Operating profit
57.25
57.9
-44.26
13.6
OPM
10.28
12.84
-8.75
2.11
Depreciation
-87.02
-108.89
-125.9
-133.29
Interest expense
-32.01
-51.33
-4.15
-301.64
Other income
9
6.46
24.48
19.86
Profit before tax
-52.77
-95.87
-149.83
-401.47
Taxes
0
0
0
46.19
Tax rate
0
0
0
-11.5
Minorities and other
47.96
-21.28
0
0
Adj. profit
-4.8
-117.15
-149.83
-355.27
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-4.8
-117.15
-149.83
-355.27
yoy growth (%)
-95.89
-21.81
-57.82
-27.27
NPM
-0.86
-25.99
-29.64
-55.15
