|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.32
-11.41
-25.61
-14.25
Op profit growth
6.71
-295.42
-262.34
-308.68
EBIT growth
-43.32
-65.39
30.41
-19.74
Net profit growth
-98.32
-11.09
-62.84
-28.79
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.49
11.06
-5.01
2.29
EBIT margin
-4.44
-9.75
-24.98
-14.24
Net profit margin
-0.34
-25.89
-25.79
-51.65
RoCE
-2.2
-3.14
-6.28
-3.74
RoNW
-0.07
-4.1
254.3
14.01
RoA
-0.04
-2.08
-1.62
-3.39
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.39
-28.55
-32.11
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-21.79
-55.23
-62.96
-54.63
Book value per share
158.6
159.96
187.66
-88.99
Valuation ratios
P/E
728.97
-86.34
0
P/CEPS
-13.04
-44.63
-0.2
P/B
1.79
15.41
-0.12
EV/EBIDTA
22.85
161.44
83.19
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
-11.57
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
99.89
82.58
67.34
75.93
Inventory days
106.17
119.45
120.49
108.21
Creditor days
-100.04
-96.45
-157.48
-216.58
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.77
0.85
30.51
0.32
Net debt / equity
0.4
0.66
0.51
-3.65
Net debt / op. profit
4.89
8.69
-15.39
184.54
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-56.03
-50.77
-47.88
-51.27
Employee costs
-11.3
-14.91
-16.68
-12.62
Other costs
-23.15
-23.25
-40.44
-33.8
