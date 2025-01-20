iifl-logo-icon 1
Orchid Pharma Ltd Key Ratios

1,635.95
(0.49%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:44:42 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.32

-11.41

-25.61

-14.25

Op profit growth

6.71

-295.42

-262.34

-308.68

EBIT growth

-43.32

-65.39

30.41

-19.74

Net profit growth

-98.32

-11.09

-62.84

-28.79

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.49

11.06

-5.01

2.29

EBIT margin

-4.44

-9.75

-24.98

-14.24

Net profit margin

-0.34

-25.89

-25.79

-51.65

RoCE

-2.2

-3.14

-6.28

-3.74

RoNW

-0.07

-4.1

254.3

14.01

RoA

-0.04

-2.08

-1.62

-3.39

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.39

-28.55

-32.11

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-21.79

-55.23

-62.96

-54.63

Book value per share

158.6

159.96

187.66

-88.99

Valuation ratios

P/E

728.97

-86.34

0

P/CEPS

-13.04

-44.63

-0.2

P/B

1.79

15.41

-0.12

EV/EBIDTA

22.85

161.44

83.19

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

-11.57

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

99.89

82.58

67.34

75.93

Inventory days

106.17

119.45

120.49

108.21

Creditor days

-100.04

-96.45

-157.48

-216.58

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.77

0.85

30.51

0.32

Net debt / equity

0.4

0.66

0.51

-3.65

Net debt / op. profit

4.89

8.69

-15.39

184.54

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-56.03

-50.77

-47.88

-51.27

Employee costs

-11.3

-14.91

-16.68

-12.62

Other costs

-23.15

-23.25

-40.44

-33.8

