Orchid Pharma Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
119.28
109.38
109.38
109.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,099.04
622.59
568.58
571.96
Net Worth
1,218.32
731.97
677.96
681.34
Minority Interest
Debt
134.96
331.34
267.95
452.74
Deferred Tax Liability Net
110.81
89.33
86.06
152.57
Total Liabilities
1,464.09
1,152.64
1,031.97
1,286.65
Fixed Assets
640.89
619.15
593.44
677.82
Intangible Assets
Investments
69.4
50.12
49.01
15.43
Deferred Tax Asset Net
110.81
86.11
82.83
149.34
Networking Capital
385.77
374.93
302.49
425.1
Inventories
264.23
228.74
172.66
150.57
Inventory Days
113.14
121.94
Sundry Debtors
189.37
211.91
160.23
131.96
Debtor Days
105
106.86
Other Current Assets
131.09
91.01
114.66
229.73
Sundry Creditors
-180.3
-137.43
-121.25
-71.27
Creditor Days
79.45
57.71
Other Current Liabilities
-18.62
-19.3
-23.81
-15.89
Cash
257.23
22.34
4.21
18.97
Total Assets
1,464.1
1,152.65
1,031.98
1,286.66
