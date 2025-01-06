Orchid Pharma Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-52.77
-95.87
-149.83
-401.47
Depreciation
-87.02
-108.89
-125.9
-133.29
Tax paid
0
0
0
46.19
Working capital
-202.58
-42.4
475.45
-144.74
Other operating items
Operating
-342.37
-247.17
199.71
-633.3
Capital expenditure
0.28
-71.01
-177.59
-115.86
Free cash flow
-342.08
-318.18
22.12
-749.16
Equity raised
1,282.46
1,514.68
95.6
-839.7
Investing
33.58
15.09
-124.43
-0.07
Financing
-12.99
35.29
-2,361.34
98.45
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
960.97
1,246.88
-2,368.04
-1,490.49
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.