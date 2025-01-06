iifl-logo-icon 1
Orchid Pharma Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,868.45
(-5.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Orchid Pharma FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-52.77

-95.87

-149.83

-401.47

Depreciation

-87.02

-108.89

-125.9

-133.29

Tax paid

0

0

0

46.19

Working capital

-202.58

-42.4

475.45

-144.74

Other operating items

Operating

-342.37

-247.17

199.71

-633.3

Capital expenditure

0.28

-71.01

-177.59

-115.86

Free cash flow

-342.08

-318.18

22.12

-749.16

Equity raised

1,282.46

1,514.68

95.6

-839.7

Investing

33.58

15.09

-124.43

-0.07

Financing

-12.99

35.29

-2,361.34

98.45

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

960.97

1,246.88

-2,368.04

-1,490.49

