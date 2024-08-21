Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 17, 2024 Summary of Proceedings of 31st Annual General Meeting of Orchid Pharma Limited held on August 21, 2024 Scritinizer Report for the 31st Annual General Meeting of Orchid Pharma Limited Voting Results for the 31st Annual General Meeting of Orchid Pharma Limited (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/08/2024)