Orchid Pharma Ltd Board Meeting

1,602.15
(-2.55%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Orchid Pharma CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Orchid Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Limited Reviewed Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for quarter II and half year ended on September 30 2024 of Financial Year 2024-25. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 11, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Orchid Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Limited Reviewed Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter-1 of financial year 2024-25 ended on June 30 2024 Financial Results for the quarter ended June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting19 Jul 202417 Jul 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting w.r.t the Re-appointment of Directors and other matters as disclosed in the letter. Considered and approved the Board Report and annexures thereto for the F.Y.2023-24 and Notice of the AGM to be held on August 21, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.07.2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202416 May 2024
Orchid Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024. Statement on Nil Deviation or Variation for proceeds of Qualified Institutions Placement for Quarter ended March 31, 2024 Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report for Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024 outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 23, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
Orchid Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on December 31 2023 of the Financial Year 2023-24. Financial Results for the Quarter ended on December 31, 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 08, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

