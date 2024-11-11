Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Orchid Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Limited Reviewed Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for quarter II and half year ended on September 30 2024 of Financial Year 2024-25. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 11, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Orchid Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Limited Reviewed Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter-1 of financial year 2024-25 ended on June 30 2024 Financial Results for the quarter ended June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jul 2024 17 Jul 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting w.r.t the Re-appointment of Directors and other matters as disclosed in the letter. Considered and approved the Board Report and annexures thereto for the F.Y.2023-24 and Notice of the AGM to be held on August 21, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.07.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 16 May 2024

Orchid Pharma Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024. Statement on Nil Deviation or Variation for proceeds of Qualified Institutions Placement for Quarter ended March 31, 2024 Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report for Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024 outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 23, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024