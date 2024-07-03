Orchid Pharma Ltd Summary

Orchid Pharma Limited, is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in India head quartered in Chennai and involved in development, manufacture and marketing of diverse bulk actives, formulations and nutraceuticals with exports spanning over 40 countries. Orchids world class manufacturing infrastructure include USFDA compliant API and Finished Dosage Form facilities at Chennai in India. The Company has dedicated state-of-art and GLP compliant R&D infrastructure for Process Research, Drug Discovery and Pharmaceutical Research at Chennai. The Company has a portfolio of antibiotics, and veterinary products. Antibiotics are life-saving drugs used to ght infections. Different classes of antibiotics include Beta-lactam, Macrolide, Fluoroquinolone, Imidazoleetc. Cephalosporins are beta-lactam antimicrobials used to manage various infections from gram-positive and gramnegative bacteria. The ve generations of cephalosporins are useful against skin infections, urinary tract infections, lower respiratory tract infections, sexually transmitted diseases, surgical prophylaxis, and other infections like meningitis. Company is also engaged in manufacturing and export of general category nished dosage formulations and anti-infective nished dosage formulations through its formulation facilities.The Company is a globally recognized, integrated pharmaceutical company with core competencies in the development and manufacture of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and Finished Dosage Forms as well as in drug discovery, which was incorporated on 1st July 1992 as a 100% Export Oriented Unit (EOU). Orchid has two manufacturing sites for APIs (at Alathur near Chennai and at Aurangabad, near Mumbai) and three manufacturing sites for Dosage forms (at Irungattukottai and Alathur in Chennai), besides two R&D centres (at Sholinganallur and Irungattukottai, Chennai), all are state-of-the-art and have several international regulatory approvals, including the US FDA and UK MHRA. Orchids API facilities are ISO certified for their quality, environmental management and operational health and safety systems. Orchid has a Joint Venture in China for manufacturing sterile APIs. The Company commenced its operation in the year 1994, also in the same year; orchid had entered into an agreement with SBD Laboratories Italy for technology for keeping production in sterile condition. Orchid became the youngest Indian pharmaceutical company to be awarded the ISO 9002 certification in 1997. During the same year of 1997, the company made a tie-up with Technology Innovative Industry of Italy and also launched a range of new products in the steriles category. In 1998, Orchid, along with Cipla and Ranbaxy, had received approval from the Drug Controller of India (DCI) for the manufacture and export of sildenafil citrate, the main ingredient in Viagra, the drug developed by Pfizer to treat human male erectile dysfunction; by the way it had entered into the formulation market. The Trophy for Excellent Performance in Exports was awarded to the company as part of the National Export Awards Programme for the year 1998-99. The initial range of products was launched by the company in 1999, which includes three injectable cephalosporin formulations and two coprescription analgesics of the NSAID category. These are Tax-O-bid (Cefotaxime injection), Cefogram (Ceftriaxone injection), Orzid (Ceftazidime injection), Orchidol (Tramadol tablets) and N-Ltd (Nimesulide dispersible tablets. In the year 2000, Orchid had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mumbai-based Ajanta Pharma Ltd to acquire the latters bulk drugs manufacturing plant located at Aurangabad. During the year 2001, the company had issued foreign currency convertible bonds to International finance Corporation. Orchid had inked a 50:50 joint venture alliance pact with a California-based drug discovery research firm Bexel Biotechnology Inc in the year of 2002. During the year 2003, the company had acquired Mano Pharmaceuticals for a consideration of Rs.26 crores and also in the same year received a formal approval from US Food and Drug Administration for Cephalaxin. Orchid signed a pact with Par Pharmaceuticals Inc in 2004 to market oral cephalosporin formulations in US market. In 2005, the company made pact with Alpharma Inc to market oral non-antibiotic formulations in US & European markets and also entered into agreement with STADA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (USA). In 2006, Orchid had signed a deal with Biovitrum in drug discovery field. The Company received approval from the US FDA for its ANDAs (abbreviated new drug application) for Cefdinir for capsules 300 mg and Cefdinir for oral suspension in July 2007. In April 2008, Orchid formed a wholly owned subsidiary Orchid Pharma Japan K K (Orchid Japan) to foray into the high potential Japanese generics market and in August of the same year 2008 received approvals of its marketing authorization (MA) for piperacillin and tazobactam for injection for marketing in the EU countries. The Company made a strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co in September 2008 focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel agents for the treatment of bacterial and fungal infections.During 2009, Company undertook the development and manufacture of an anti-coagulant drug candidate initially discovered and developed through Phase I by Merck & Co., Inc., USA. Towards this end, it invested in Diakron Pharmaceuticals Inc., a US based drug discovery and development company which has an exclusive license agreement with Merck for the compound. The Company and Merck & Co., Inc, USA, established a strategic research collaboration and license agreement focused on the discovery, developmentand commercialisation of novel agents for the treatment of bacterial and fungal infections. During 2008-09, the DCP application of Tazobactum Piperacillin was successfully completed and the product was launched in the EU market in distribution partnership with Hospira. The Company accelerated Orchids proprietary drug discovery business by developing several additional hits and leads in the therapeutic areas of inflammation, oncology, diabetes and anti-infectives. The Company sold/ transferred Generic Injectable Formulations Business, including the facility situated at Irungattukottai near Chennai to Hospira Healthcare India Private Limited, a subsidiary of Hospira Inc., USA based on the approval from various Government agencies and the shareholders. The business transfer proposal was built on the existing product development and commercialisation relationship between Hospira and Orchid, which covered several product-market segments which completed in 2009-10.During 2010-11, Company acquired Karalex Pharma, LLC, a US based generic marketing and sales services Company headquartered inNew Jersey through Companys step down subsidiary Orchid Pharma Inc. The Company formed a new subsidiary namely Orchid Pharma, Inc., in the USA. It increased stake in Diakron Pharmaceuticals Inc. which holds 64.55% in the Company. OrchidPharmaceuticals (South Africa) Pty Ltd. was incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company to register and market Companys products in South Africa.During 2011-12, Orchid Research Laboratories Limited (ORLL) a wholly-owned subsidiary was merged with Company effective from April 01, 2010 i.e. the Appointed Date which was sanctioned by The Honble High Court of Madras and the Scheme of Amalgamation became effective with the Registrar of Companies, Chennai, Tamil Nadu from March 30, 2012. Bexel became a 100% subsidiary of Company upon amalgamation of Orchid Research Laboratories Limited with Company. The Company increased its stake in DiakronPharmaceuticals Inc., and holds 76.4% in the Company in 2011-12.During the year 2012-13, company incorporated Orchid Pharma Singapore Private Limited a wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore to deal in pharmaceuticals products. The Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) with Hospira for the transfer of Aurangabad Penems and Penicillin Plant and R&D facility at Shozhanganallur was completed on July 4, 2014. In January 2017, Company launched a new product, Rasagiline in the US market.According to the Resolution Plan approved by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has, by its Order dated June 27, 2019 and the order of the Honble Supreme Court vide its Order dated February 28, 2020, Dhanuka Laboratories Limited (DLL), the successful Resolution Applicant, implemented the Resolution Plan on March 31, 2020. DLL infused the funds as per the terms of the resolution plan through a special purpose vehicle, Dhanuka Pharmaceuticals Private Limited. The special purpose vehicle was later on merged with the Company as per the terms of the approved resolution plan. Thus the Company became a subsidiary of M/s Dhanuka Laboratories Limited with effect from March 31, 2020.The Company subscribed to 2,600 equity shares of Rs.10/- each constituting 26% of paid up equity share capital of M/s OrBion Pharmaceuticals Private Limited during FY 2021-2022 and consequently, the Company became an Associate of Company. Orchid Bio-Pharma limited was incorporated as Indian Wholly owned Subsidiary (WoS) of the Company on March 24, 2022.The Company and M/s. Dhanuka Laboratories Limited got amalgamated through the Scheme of Arrangement in 2023-24.