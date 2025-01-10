To

The Members of

ORIANA POWER LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of ORIANA POWER LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its Profit & Cash Flow for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

S. No. Key Audit Matters Auditors Response 1. Revenue Recognition Principal Audit Procedures Performed included the following: The Company, in its contract with customers, promises to install Solar Power Plant, which may be rendered in the form of engineering, procurement, and construction ("EPC") services through design-build contracts, and other forms of contracts. The recognition of revenue is based on contractual terms, which could be based on stage of completion of the contract and linked payment schedule. At each reporting date, revenue is invoiced based on the terms of the contract against work performed. We selected a sample of contracts with customers and performed the following procedures: – Obtained and read contract documents for each selection. – Identified significant terms and deliverables in the contract to assess managements conclusions regarding the (i) identification of distinct performance obligations (ii) whether revenue is recognized as per schedule of agreement after completion of the stage.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report, including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Consolidated Financial Statements, Standalone Financial Statements and our Auditors Report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information materially in consistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management and Those Charged with Governance for Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements

We communicate with the management and those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide the management and those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our Auditors Report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) Pursuant to Notification No. G.S.R. 464(E) dated 5th June, 2015 and as amended by Notification No G.S.R. 583(E) dated 13th June 2017 the requirement for reporting on internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls is applicable to the company.

With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A" to this report.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any longterm contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company did not declare or pay dividend during the year and therefore the compliance under section 123 of Companies Act is not applicable to the company.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated from the month of September 2023 for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For JVA & ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FIRM REG. NO.: 026849N VAIBHAV JAIN PARTNER, FCA Place: Delhi M. No.: 518200 Date: 04-09-2024 UDIN: 24518200BKBXXJ3698

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of ORIANA POWER Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to these Standalone Financial Statements.

A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI").

For JVA & ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FIRM REG. NO.: 026849N VAIBHAV JAIN PARTNER, FCA Place: Delhi M. No.: 518200 Date: 04-09-2024 UDIN: 24518200BKBXXJ3698

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of ORIANA POWER LIMITED of even date)

Re: ORIANA POWER LIMITED

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) As of the reporting date, the Company does not hold any intangible assets. However, it is noted that the Company is currently in the development phase of a tool intended to enhance the functionality of accounting software like SAP. The costs incurred during the development of this tool have been capitalized as "Intangible Asset in Progress" and appropriately disclosed in the financial statements.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all Property, Plant and Equipment are physically verified by the management in the phased manner over the period of three years. In accordance with this program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the periodicity of such physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) The Company does not currently hold any immovable property that is recorded in its financial statements. However, the Company has entered into an arrangement with the Noida Authority for acquiring immovable property and has paid a half-yearly installment towards the acquisition of this property. The payment made is recorded as an "Capital Advance " until the title is transferred and the property is capitalized in the Companys books.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment or Intangible Assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. As informed, the discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records were not material.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of twenty crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) A. During the year, the Company has granted loans, stood guarantee and provided security to various Subsidiary Companies as summarized below:

Fig (In lakhs.)

Name Corporate Guarantees Provided Security on the behalf * Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Subsidiaries 8,366.00 1076.10 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date (including amount outstanding at beginning of the year) - Subsidiaries 14,724.63 2340.98

‘Company has pledged its investment in equity instruments of subsidiaries to the subsidiaries lenders.

According to the information and explanation given to us, during the year, the Company has not granted loans, advance in nature of loans, stood guarantees or provided any security to firms and Limited Liability partnerships or any other parties.

B. During the year the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans, investments (including investments in subsidiaries) and guarantees to companies are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

C. The schedule of repayment in respect of loans granted for principal and interest payment has been stipulated and the repayment or receipts are regular, and interest get capitalized at year end with the amount of outstanding loans, as per the terms of the agreement.

D. There are no amounts of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to companies which are overdue for more than ninety days.

E. During the year, the Company has not extended loans to subsidiary companies to settle the loan granted to such companies which had fallen due during the year.

F. The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) There are no loans, investments, guarantees, and security in respect of which provisions of Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 is applicable and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iv) of the Order with respect to Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable. Loans, investments, guarantees, and securities, in respect of which provision of Section 185 and Section 186(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 as applicable have been complied with by the Company.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of related to the generation of power and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether these are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of excise and Sales tax and during the year since effective July 1, 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into Goods and Services Tax.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, in our opinion amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities, though there have been slight delays in few cases of Provident fund, Employees State Insurance and Income Tax. The Company does not have liability in respect of Duty of Customs.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax (GST), Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Cess and other statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except for the liability of Provident fund, Employees State Insurance and TDS on Interest to NBFC, the provisions for which had been provided during restatement of the Financials by the auditor. The company is considering the same and taking opinion of the experts to anticipate the actual liability toward these provisions. The Company does not have liability in respect of Duty of Customs.

(b) According to the records of the Company, the dues outstanding of income tax, custom duty, goods and service tax and other statutory dues on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of Statute Nature of Due Amount Due (Rs. In Lakhs) Amount Paid under Protest (Rs. In lakhs) Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Department of Income Tax Income Tax Act, 1961 1.46 - AY 2020-21 Section 143(1) a adjustment of Section 37 of the Act.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under the Act.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies (as defined under the Act).

(x) (a) The Company has raised moneys by way of initial public offer during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is applicable.

The Company raised Rs.5,965.61 lakhs through an Initial Public Offer (IPO) in August 2023, with its equity shares listed on the NSE EMERGE Platform of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. The IPO proceeds were allocated for various purposes: Rs.2,300 lakhs for working capital requirements, Rs.2,000 lakhs for investment in subsidiary companies, Rs.200 lakhs for capital expenditure on infrastructure and technology for expansion, and Rs.1,465.61 lakhs for general corporate purposes, with the latter not exceeding 25% of the gross proceeds. As of the balance date, the Company has utilized Rs.5,778.45 lakhs, with Rs.187.16 lakhs remaining unutilized, primarily related to capital expenditure. Based on our examination, we confirm that the funds have been utilized in accordance with the terms of the issue and for the purposes disclosed in the offer document, with no deviations observed.

(b) During the year, the Company made a private placement of shares, and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, is applicable. We have reviewed the relevant documents and procedures related to the private placement to ensure compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and other regulatory requirements. Based on our audit procedures, we confirm that the funds raised through the private placement have been utilized for the purposes for which they were intended, and no material deviations have been identified.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the audit procedures performed and information and explanations given by the management, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company nor any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) No whistle-blower complaints were received during the year for our consideration.

(xii) The Company is not a nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a) to 3(xii)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) The transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) A. The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

B. The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any NonBanking Financial or housing Finance activities without obtained a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There are no Core Investment Companies as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been resignation of the statutory auditor of the company during the year. However, there were no issues, objections or concerns were raised by the outgoing auditor.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the

Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The company has not transferred the amount remaining unspent in respect of other than ongoing projects, to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 till the date of our report. However, the time period for such transfer i.e. six months of the expiry of the financial year as permitted under the second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act, has not elapsed till the date of our report.

The Company does not have any ongoing project and therefore the reporting in respect of ongoing projects is not applicable.