Oriana Power Ltd Share Price

2,253.75
(-5.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,381
  • Day's High2,381
  • 52 Wk High2,984
  • Prev. Close2,392.7
  • Day's Low2,243.5
  • 52 Wk Low 471.15
  • Turnover (lac)1,646.36
  • P/E88.26
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS27.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,579.43
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Oriana Power Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Infrastructure

Open

2,381

Prev. Close

2,392.7

Turnover(Lac.)

1,646.36

Day's High

2,381

Day's Low

2,243.5

52 Week's High

2,984

52 Week's Low

471.15

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,579.43

P/E

88.26

EPS

27.11

Divi. Yield

0

Oriana Power Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

18 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Oriana Power Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Oriana Power Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:12 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Aug-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.97%

Non-Promoter- 1.17%

Institutions: 1.17%

Non-Institutions: 40.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Oriana Power Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.18

6.71

6.16

3.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

132

29.25

11.6

4.64

Net Worth

151.18

35.96

17.76

7.71

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

382.87

134.72

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

382.87

134.72

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

2.98

1.12

Oriana Power Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
No Record Found

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Oriana Power Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Oriana Power Ltd

Summary

Oriana Power Ltd was originally incorporated on February 21, 2013 as a Private Limited Company as Oriana Power Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Thereafter, Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and consequently, name of Company got changed to Oriana Power Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on April 24, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.Oriana Power is a company that specializes in providing solar energy solutions to industrial and commercial customers. The Company offer low carbon energy solutions by installing on-site solar projects such as rooftop and ground-mounted systems, as well as offsite solar farms i.e. Open access. Their business operations are mainly divided into two segments: Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO). Under the CAPEX model, Company offer Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Operation of Solar Projects. In this model,customer invest in Capital Expenditure at their own and Company does Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Operation on behalf of client. This model may be executed in various manners such as rooftop and ground-mounted systems, as well as off-site solar farms. Under CAPEX Model, they have delivered projects with capacity exceeding 100 MWp across various locations to India and Kenya (Africa) till date since commencement of business activity in this area of service i.e. June, 2017. Under the RESCO model,
Company FAQs

What is the Oriana Power Ltd share price today?

The Oriana Power Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2253.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Oriana Power Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oriana Power Ltd is ₹4579.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Oriana Power Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Oriana Power Ltd is 88.26 and 13.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Oriana Power Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oriana Power Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oriana Power Ltd is ₹471.15 and ₹2984 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Oriana Power Ltd?

Oriana Power Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 394.31%, 6 Month at -6.61%, 3 Month at 14.20% and 1 Month at 5.47%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Oriana Power Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Oriana Power Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.97 %
Institutions - 1.17 %
Public - 40.85 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Oriana Power Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
Download The App Now

Follow us on

