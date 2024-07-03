Summary

Oriana Power Ltd was originally incorporated on February 21, 2013 as a Private Limited Company as Oriana Power Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Thereafter, Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and consequently, name of Company got changed to Oriana Power Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on April 24, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.Oriana Power is a company that specializes in providing solar energy solutions to industrial and commercial customers. The Company offer low carbon energy solutions by installing on-site solar projects such as rooftop and ground-mounted systems, as well as offsite solar farms i.e. Open access. Their business operations are mainly divided into two segments: Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO). Under the CAPEX model, Company offer Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Operation of Solar Projects. In this model,customer invest in Capital Expenditure at their own and Company does Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Operation on behalf of client. This model may be executed in various manners such as rooftop and ground-mounted systems, as well as off-site solar farms. Under CAPEX Model, they have delivered projects with capacity exceeding 100 MWp across various locations to India and Kenya (Africa) till date since commencement of business activity in this area of service i.e. June, 2017. Under the RESCO model,

Read More