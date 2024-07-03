SectorPower Infrastructure
Open₹2,381
Prev. Close₹2,392.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,646.36
Day's High₹2,381
Day's Low₹2,243.5
52 Week's High₹2,984
52 Week's Low₹471.15
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,579.43
P/E88.26
EPS27.11
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.18
6.71
6.16
3.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
132
29.25
11.6
4.64
Net Worth
151.18
35.96
17.76
7.71
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
382.87
134.72
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
382.87
134.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
2.98
1.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
|No Record Found
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Oriana Power Ltd
Summary
Oriana Power Ltd was originally incorporated on February 21, 2013 as a Private Limited Company as Oriana Power Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Thereafter, Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and consequently, name of Company got changed to Oriana Power Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on April 24, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.Oriana Power is a company that specializes in providing solar energy solutions to industrial and commercial customers. The Company offer low carbon energy solutions by installing on-site solar projects such as rooftop and ground-mounted systems, as well as offsite solar farms i.e. Open access. Their business operations are mainly divided into two segments: Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO). Under the CAPEX model, Company offer Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Operation of Solar Projects. In this model,customer invest in Capital Expenditure at their own and Company does Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Operation on behalf of client. This model may be executed in various manners such as rooftop and ground-mounted systems, as well as off-site solar farms. Under CAPEX Model, they have delivered projects with capacity exceeding 100 MWp across various locations to India and Kenya (Africa) till date since commencement of business activity in this area of service i.e. June, 2017. Under the RESCO model,
Read More
The Oriana Power Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2253.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oriana Power Ltd is ₹4579.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Oriana Power Ltd is 88.26 and 13.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oriana Power Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oriana Power Ltd is ₹471.15 and ₹2984 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Oriana Power Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 394.31%, 6 Month at -6.61%, 3 Month at 14.20% and 1 Month at 5.47%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.