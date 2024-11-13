iifl-logo-icon 1
Oriana Power Ltd Board Meeting

2,020
(3.36%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:19:13 PM

Oriana Power Ltd CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
ORIANA POWER LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 13-Nov-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business. Oriana Power Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
Oriana Power Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 04, 2024.
Board Meeting18 May 202415 May 2024
Fund Raising Oriana Power Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 18, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/05/2024)
Board Meeting2 May 202423 Apr 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Oriana Power Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Oriana Power Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 02, 2024.It has considered and approved the audited standalone and consolidated Financial Results along with the Auditors Reports with unmodified opinions on the aforesaid Financial results issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the year ended on 31st March 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/05/2024)

