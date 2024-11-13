|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|ORIANA POWER LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 13-Nov-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business. Oriana Power Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|Oriana Power Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 04, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|18 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|Fund Raising Oriana Power Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 18, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 May 2024
|23 Apr 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Oriana Power Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Oriana Power Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 02, 2024.It has considered and approved the audited standalone and consolidated Financial Results along with the Auditors Reports with unmodified opinions on the aforesaid Financial results issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the year ended on 31st March 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/05/2024)
