Oriana Power Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.18
6.71
6.16
3.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
132
29.25
11.6
4.64
Net Worth
151.18
35.96
17.76
7.71
Minority Interest
Debt
32.59
14.95
7.69
0.75
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
183.77
50.91
25.45
8.46
Fixed Assets
2.01
1.3
0.1
0.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
89.13
30.86
12.06
6.68
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.03
0.08
0.03
Networking Capital
75.63
13.21
13.2
1.65
Inventories
14.95
5.51
0.78
0.64
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
86.77
30.82
24.04
15.69
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
88.49
3.71
18.66
6.5
Sundry Creditors
-51.22
-11.41
-23.53
-10.43
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-63.36
-15.42
-6.75
-10.75
Cash
16.95
5.51
0
0.02
Total Assets
183.78
50.91
25.44
8.47
No Record Found
