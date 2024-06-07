Oriana Power Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Jun 09, 2024 Oriana Power Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 07/06/2024) Oriana Power Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 08/06/2024) Oriana Power Limited has informed the Exchange about increase in Authorised Capital Oriana Power Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on Jun 09, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 10/06/2024) Oriana Power Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on Jun 09, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 11/06/2024)