Oriana Power Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 27, 2024. Oriana Power Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024) Oriana Power Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/09/2024)