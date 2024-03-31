To the Members of

ORIENT BEVERAGES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Orient Beverages Limited (Rsthe CompanyRs), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes for the year ended on that date (herein after referred to as RsStandalone Financial StatementsRs).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (Rsthe ActRs) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended (RsInd ASRs) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, the Loss and total comprehensive Loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position), Profit or loss ( financial performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act . This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of The Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (Rsthe OrderRs), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure RsARs a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure RsBRs.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statement (Refer Note No. 40 of the standalone financial statement).

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contract for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, that no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities (RsIntermediariesRs), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

• directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever (RsUltimate BeneficiariesRs) by or on behalf of the Company or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (RsFunding PartiesRs), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

• directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever (RsUltimate BeneficiariesRs) by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (iv) (a) and (iv) (b) contain any material misstatement.

v) The Company did not declare or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. The Company has implemented audit trail (edit log) feature in its accounting software for its various divisions with effect from the dates given below and after implementation the audit trail system has operated till end of the financial year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

S. No. Name of the Division Effective date of implementation of Audit Trail (Edit Log) feature (i) Head Office 07.07.2023 (ii) Salap Division 29.07.2023 (iii) Dankuni Division 31.07.2023 (iv) Sankrail Division 10.07.2023 (v) Durgapur Division 11.08.2023 (vi) Ranchi Division 07.07.2023

For TIWARI & COMPANY Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. 309112E 107/1, Park Street, Kolkata - 700016 (P. Tiwari) Dated: 31st May, 2024 Partner Membership No. 016590 UDIN : 24016590BKHFVH9828

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading of RsReport on Other Legal and Regulatory RequirementRs of our report of even date

(i) In respect of its Fixed assets:

a. (i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant & Equipment.

(ii) The Company doesnt have any intangible assets.

b. As explained to us, all the Property, Plant & Equipment of the Company have been physically verified by the management in phased periodical manner, which in our opinion, is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies have been noticed on such physical verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company except (i) where the Company is a lessee, the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of lessee and (ii) the documents in respect of portion of a land having book value of Rs1,249 thousand, being very old, are not traceable and efforts are being made to locate the same.

d. The Company hasnt revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year.

e. There have been no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereon.

(ii) Inventories:

a) The inventories of the Company have been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable and as explained to us, there was no material discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventories.

b) The Company has not been sanctioned and not taken any working capital loan during the year from any bank.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during the year the company has made investments in or provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in nature of loans secured or unsecured to companies, firms, LLP or any other parties:

a) During the year the Company has provided any loans or advances in nature of loans, or stood guarantee or provided security to any other entity:

A. The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates;

B. the aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates are as under; (Rs in Thousand)

Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year -Subsidiaries NIL NIL 8,700 NIL -Others NIL NIL 138,035 8,659 Balance outstanding as at 31.03.2024 -Subsidiaries 35,000 NIL 13,750 NIL -Others NIL 39,000 308,330 44,665

b) The terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in them nature of loans and guarantee provided are not prejudicial to the Companys interest;

c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts are regular;

d) There is no amount, principal or interest, is overdue for payment;

e) No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties;

f) The Company has granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment, and the aggregate amount, percentage thereof to the total loans granted, aggregate amount of loans granted to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 are as under: (Rs in Thousand)

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans - Repayable on demand (A) 146,735 NIL 8,700 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) 8,659 NIL 8,659 Total (A+B) 155,394 NIL 17,359 Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 0% 11% Balance outstanding as at 31.03.2024 366,745 NIL 58,415

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and Section 186 of the Companies Act, in respect of loans and investments made, and guarantees and security provided by it, as applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit in terms of directions issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provision of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules framed there under.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for any of the products of the Company.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

a) According to the records of the Company, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Cess, and other statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities and no undisputed amounts payable in respect of statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax or Goods and Services Tax which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute. However according to the information and explanation given to us the following dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Duty of Excise, Service Tax and Value Added Tax have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes as at 31st March, 2024:

Sl. No. Nature of dues Amount due (Rs in Thousand) Forum where pending For the period 1. Income Tax 6,403 CIT (Appeal) AY 2018-19 (Refer Note No. 40) 2. Income Tax 560 CIT (Appeal) AY 2020-21 (Refer Note No. 40)

(viii)According to the information and explanations given to us there is no unrecorded income in the books of accounts which has been surrendered as income under IT Act 1961 during the year as well as in previous year also no unrecorded income was reported.

(ix) a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has obtained term loans and was applied the same for the purpose for which the loan was obtained.

d) The funds raised on short term basis have been utilised for short term purposes only.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

(xi) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) There are no whistle-blower complaints.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company.

Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii)According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv)a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of the business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of audit report, for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi)The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year.

(xviii) There has been no instance of any resignation of the statutory auditors occurred during the year.

(xix)No material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of 1 year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, CSR is not applicable to this company.

(xxi)There is no qualification & adverse remarks given in respect of this Financial Statement audited by us.

For TIWARI & COMPANY Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. 309112E 107/1, Park Street, Kolkata - 700016 (P. Tiwari) Dated: 31st May, 2024 Partner Membership No. 016590 UDIN : 24016590BKHFVH9828

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Orient Beverages Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (Rsthe ActRs)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Orient Beverages Limited (Rsthe CompanyRs), as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the RsGuidance NoteRs) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.