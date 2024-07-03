iifl-logo-icon 1
Orient Beverages Ltd Share Price

312
(-5.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:35:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open333
  • Day's High333
  • 52 Wk High437.4
  • Prev. Close329
  • Day's Low309.3
  • 52 Wk Low 201.2
  • Turnover (lac)3.75
  • P/E13.01
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value93.37
  • EPS25.28
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)67.39
  • Div. Yield0
Orient Beverages Ltd Corporate Action

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Aug, 2024

arrow

Orient Beverages Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Orient Beverages Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.15%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 44.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Orient Beverages Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.16

2.16

2.16

2.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.11

17.03

15.06

13.11

Net Worth

18.27

19.19

17.22

15.27

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

77.97

52.45

43.7

35.42

yoy growth (%)

48.67

20.02

23.34

28.89

Raw materials

-29.72

-19.69

-16.43

-12.83

As % of sales

38.12

37.54

37.59

36.23

Employee costs

-16.81

-12.04

-9.61

-7.29

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

2.21

1.27

1.26

1.48

Depreciation

-1.44

-1.32

-1.23

-1.11

Tax paid

-0.8

-0.09

-0.87

0.14

Working capital

0.77

5.72

4.13

4.37

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

48.67

20.02

23.34

28.89

Op profit growth

20.87

23.83

24.54

29.38

EBIT growth

33.52

6.29

10.07

43.57

Net profit growth

19.43

203.07

-76.12

755.02

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

148.69

114.22

73.82

46.38

84.23

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

148.69

114.22

73.82

46.38

84.23

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.1

7.79

9.46

4.46

3.82

Orient Beverages Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Orient Beverages Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

N K Poddar

Managing Director

Akshat Poddar

Executive Director

Ballabha Das Mundhra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jiyut Prasad

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sarita Tulsyan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vivek Vardhan Agarwalla

Independent Director

Ankush Dehlia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Orient Beverages Ltd

Summary

Orient Beverages Limited was originally incorporated in 1960 under the name and style of Orient Properties Pvt Ltd. In 1971, the Company stepped into a Public Limited Company and subsequently the name of the Company was changed to Orient Beverages Limited.The Companys main activities till 1971 were construction of commercial complexes and dealing in real estate. Thereafter, the Company diversified its business by setting up a Soft Drink Bottling Plant at Patna in Bihar in 1971. The commercial production commenced in 1973 and since then, it was doing soft drinks business as manufacturer of the brands like GOLD SPOT, LIMCA, THUMPS UP, CITRA and BISLERI CLUB SODA etc. under the franchise agreement with M/s Parle Exports Limited in addition to real estate activities. In 1998, the Soft Drink Business of the Company was taken over by a subsidiary Company of M/s. COCA COLA INDIA LIMITED, the then principal of the Company. After the sale of soft drinks business in 1998, the Companys main business was dealing in real estate activities. In 2005, the company became a franchisee of Bisleri International. It commenced business of packaged drinking water under the trademark Bisleri in West Bengal, Orissa and Chhattisgarh. It set up its own manufacturing facilities at Domjur (Howrah) and Dankuni (Hooghly) in West Bengal. It further expanded business of packaged drinking water in Jharkhand and got a branch at Ranchi. The Company is also carrying on its Real Estate business as usual.The Danku
Company FAQs

What is the Orient Beverages Ltd share price today?

The Orient Beverages Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹312 today.

What is the Market Cap of Orient Beverages Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Orient Beverages Ltd is ₹67.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Orient Beverages Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Orient Beverages Ltd is 13.01 and 3.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Orient Beverages Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Orient Beverages Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Orient Beverages Ltd is ₹201.2 and ₹437.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Orient Beverages Ltd?

Orient Beverages Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.54%, 3 Years at 60.89%, 1 Year at 58.17%, 6 Month at -18.63%, 3 Month at 3.46% and 1 Month at 11.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Orient Beverages Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Orient Beverages Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.16 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 44.82 %

