SectorFMCG
Open₹333
Prev. Close₹329
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.75
Day's High₹333
Day's Low₹309.3
52 Week's High₹437.4
52 Week's Low₹201.2
Book Value₹93.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)67.39
P/E13.01
EPS25.28
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.16
2.16
2.16
2.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.11
17.03
15.06
13.11
Net Worth
18.27
19.19
17.22
15.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
77.97
52.45
43.7
35.42
yoy growth (%)
48.67
20.02
23.34
28.89
Raw materials
-29.72
-19.69
-16.43
-12.83
As % of sales
38.12
37.54
37.59
36.23
Employee costs
-16.81
-12.04
-9.61
-7.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
2.21
1.27
1.26
1.48
Depreciation
-1.44
-1.32
-1.23
-1.11
Tax paid
-0.8
-0.09
-0.87
0.14
Working capital
0.77
5.72
4.13
4.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
48.67
20.02
23.34
28.89
Op profit growth
20.87
23.83
24.54
29.38
EBIT growth
33.52
6.29
10.07
43.57
Net profit growth
19.43
203.07
-76.12
755.02
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
148.69
114.22
73.82
46.38
84.23
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
148.69
114.22
73.82
46.38
84.23
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.1
7.79
9.46
4.46
3.82
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Executive Chairman
N K Poddar
Managing Director
Akshat Poddar
Executive Director
Ballabha Das Mundhra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jiyut Prasad
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sarita Tulsyan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vivek Vardhan Agarwalla
Independent Director
Ankush Dehlia
Summary
Orient Beverages Limited was originally incorporated in 1960 under the name and style of Orient Properties Pvt Ltd. In 1971, the Company stepped into a Public Limited Company and subsequently the name of the Company was changed to Orient Beverages Limited.The Companys main activities till 1971 were construction of commercial complexes and dealing in real estate. Thereafter, the Company diversified its business by setting up a Soft Drink Bottling Plant at Patna in Bihar in 1971. The commercial production commenced in 1973 and since then, it was doing soft drinks business as manufacturer of the brands like GOLD SPOT, LIMCA, THUMPS UP, CITRA and BISLERI CLUB SODA etc. under the franchise agreement with M/s Parle Exports Limited in addition to real estate activities. In 1998, the Soft Drink Business of the Company was taken over by a subsidiary Company of M/s. COCA COLA INDIA LIMITED, the then principal of the Company. After the sale of soft drinks business in 1998, the Companys main business was dealing in real estate activities. In 2005, the company became a franchisee of Bisleri International. It commenced business of packaged drinking water under the trademark Bisleri in West Bengal, Orissa and Chhattisgarh. It set up its own manufacturing facilities at Domjur (Howrah) and Dankuni (Hooghly) in West Bengal. It further expanded business of packaged drinking water in Jharkhand and got a branch at Ranchi. The Company is also carrying on its Real Estate business as usual.The Danku
The Orient Beverages Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹312 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Orient Beverages Ltd is ₹67.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Orient Beverages Ltd is 13.01 and 3.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Orient Beverages Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Orient Beverages Ltd is ₹201.2 and ₹437.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Orient Beverages Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.54%, 3 Years at 60.89%, 1 Year at 58.17%, 6 Month at -18.63%, 3 Month at 3.46% and 1 Month at 11.11%.
