Summary

Orient Beverages Limited was originally incorporated in 1960 under the name and style of Orient Properties Pvt Ltd. In 1971, the Company stepped into a Public Limited Company and subsequently the name of the Company was changed to Orient Beverages Limited.The Companys main activities till 1971 were construction of commercial complexes and dealing in real estate. Thereafter, the Company diversified its business by setting up a Soft Drink Bottling Plant at Patna in Bihar in 1971. The commercial production commenced in 1973 and since then, it was doing soft drinks business as manufacturer of the brands like GOLD SPOT, LIMCA, THUMPS UP, CITRA and BISLERI CLUB SODA etc. under the franchise agreement with M/s Parle Exports Limited in addition to real estate activities. In 1998, the Soft Drink Business of the Company was taken over by a subsidiary Company of M/s. COCA COLA INDIA LIMITED, the then principal of the Company. After the sale of soft drinks business in 1998, the Companys main business was dealing in real estate activities. In 2005, the company became a franchisee of Bisleri International. It commenced business of packaged drinking water under the trademark Bisleri in West Bengal, Orissa and Chhattisgarh. It set up its own manufacturing facilities at Domjur (Howrah) and Dankuni (Hooghly) in West Bengal. It further expanded business of packaged drinking water in Jharkhand and got a branch at Ranchi. The Company is also carrying on its Real Estate business as usual.The Danku

