Orient Beverages Ltd Quarterly Results

313.9
(1.57%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

40.01

44.34

39.46

33.7

37.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

40.01

44.34

39.46

33.7

37.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.02

1.88

3.77

1.95

1.07

Total Income

42.03

46.22

43.23

35.65

38.36

Total Expenditure

38.76

41.43

37.11

31.85

41.44

PBIDT

3.27

4.79

6.12

3.8

-3.08

Interest

1.94

1.72

2.25

1.92

2.11

PBDT

1.33

3.07

3.87

1.88

-5.19

Depreciation

0.6

0.67

0.76

0.62

0.72

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.08

0.05

0

Deferred Tax

0.5

0.03

0.34

-0.09

-0.08

Reported Profit After Tax

0.23

2.37

2.69

1.3

-5.83

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0.01

0.13

-0.12

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.23

2.37

2.68

1.17

-5.71

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

-5.27

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.23

2.37

2.68

1.17

-0.44

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.06

10.96

12.45

6.01

-26.97

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

2.16

2.16

2.16

2.16

2.16

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

8.17

10.8

15.5

11.27

-8.25

PBDTM(%)

3.32

6.92

9.8

5.57

-13.91

PATM(%)

0.57

5.34

6.81

3.85

-15.63

