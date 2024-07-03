Orient Beverages Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
40.01
44.34
39.46
33.7
37.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
40.01
44.34
39.46
33.7
37.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.02
1.88
3.77
1.95
1.07
Total Income
42.03
46.22
43.23
35.65
38.36
Total Expenditure
38.76
41.43
37.11
31.85
41.44
PBIDT
3.27
4.79
6.12
3.8
-3.08
Interest
1.94
1.72
2.25
1.92
2.11
PBDT
1.33
3.07
3.87
1.88
-5.19
Depreciation
0.6
0.67
0.76
0.62
0.72
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.08
0.05
0
Deferred Tax
0.5
0.03
0.34
-0.09
-0.08
Reported Profit After Tax
0.23
2.37
2.69
1.3
-5.83
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0.01
0.13
-0.12
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.23
2.37
2.68
1.17
-5.71
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
-5.27
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.23
2.37
2.68
1.17
-0.44
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.06
10.96
12.45
6.01
-26.97
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
2.16
2.16
2.16
2.16
2.16
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.17
10.8
15.5
11.27
-8.25
PBDTM(%)
3.32
6.92
9.8
5.57
-13.91
PATM(%)
0.57
5.34
6.81
3.85
-15.63
