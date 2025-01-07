Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
77.97
52.45
43.7
35.42
yoy growth (%)
48.67
20.02
23.34
28.89
Raw materials
-29.72
-19.69
-16.43
-12.83
As % of sales
38.12
37.54
37.59
36.23
Employee costs
-16.81
-12.04
-9.61
-7.29
As % of sales
21.55
22.95
21.99
20.59
Other costs
-28.13
-17.97
-15.44
-13.51
As % of sales (Other Cost)
36.08
34.27
35.35
38.16
Operating profit
3.3
2.73
2.2
1.77
OPM
4.23
5.21
5.05
5
Depreciation
-1.44
-1.32
-1.23
-1.11
Interest expense
-3.55
-3.04
-2.79
-2.2
Other income
3.9
2.91
3.09
3.03
Profit before tax
2.21
1.27
1.26
1.48
Taxes
-0.8
-0.09
-0.87
0.14
Tax rate
-36.2
-7.31
-69.23
9.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.41
1.18
0.39
1.63
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.41
1.18
0.39
1.63
yoy growth (%)
19.43
203.07
-76.12
755.02
NPM
1.81
2.25
0.89
4.61
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.