Orient Beverages Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

313.9
(1.57%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

77.97

52.45

43.7

35.42

yoy growth (%)

48.67

20.02

23.34

28.89

Raw materials

-29.72

-19.69

-16.43

-12.83

As % of sales

38.12

37.54

37.59

36.23

Employee costs

-16.81

-12.04

-9.61

-7.29

As % of sales

21.55

22.95

21.99

20.59

Other costs

-28.13

-17.97

-15.44

-13.51

As % of sales (Other Cost)

36.08

34.27

35.35

38.16

Operating profit

3.3

2.73

2.2

1.77

OPM

4.23

5.21

5.05

5

Depreciation

-1.44

-1.32

-1.23

-1.11

Interest expense

-3.55

-3.04

-2.79

-2.2

Other income

3.9

2.91

3.09

3.03

Profit before tax

2.21

1.27

1.26

1.48

Taxes

-0.8

-0.09

-0.87

0.14

Tax rate

-36.2

-7.31

-69.23

9.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.41

1.18

0.39

1.63

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.41

1.18

0.39

1.63

yoy growth (%)

19.43

203.07

-76.12

755.02

NPM

1.81

2.25

0.89

4.61

