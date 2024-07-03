Orient Beverages Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
109.23
83.85
52.65
30.37
66.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
109.23
83.85
52.65
30.37
66.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.33
5.18
4.27
2.94
2.7
Total Income
113.56
89.03
56.92
33.31
69.63
Total Expenditure
108.19
79.67
53.9
35.49
63.43
PBIDT
5.37
9.36
3.02
-2.18
6.2
Interest
6.11
4.7
4.04
3.3
2.7
PBDT
-0.74
4.66
-1.02
-5.48
3.5
Depreciation
2.07
1.84
1.16
1.22
1.11
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.05
0
0
0
0.84
Deferred Tax
-0.26
-0.46
-0.31
0.02
-0.05
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.6
3.28
-1.87
-6.72
1.6
Minority Interest After NP
0.01
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.61
3.28
-1.87
-6.72
1.6
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.61
3.28
-1.87
-6.72
1.6
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-12.03
15.17
-8.65
-31.09
7.4
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
2.16
2.16
2.16
2.16
2.16
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.91
11.16
5.73
-7.17
9.26
PBDTM(%)
-0.67
5.55
-1.93
-18.04
5.22
PATM(%)
-2.38
3.91
-3.55
-22.12
2.39
