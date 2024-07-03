iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Orient Beverages Ltd Nine Monthly Results

317
(1.23%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

109.23

83.85

52.65

30.37

66.93

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

109.23

83.85

52.65

30.37

66.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.33

5.18

4.27

2.94

2.7

Total Income

113.56

89.03

56.92

33.31

69.63

Total Expenditure

108.19

79.67

53.9

35.49

63.43

PBIDT

5.37

9.36

3.02

-2.18

6.2

Interest

6.11

4.7

4.04

3.3

2.7

PBDT

-0.74

4.66

-1.02

-5.48

3.5

Depreciation

2.07

1.84

1.16

1.22

1.11

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.05

0

0

0

0.84

Deferred Tax

-0.26

-0.46

-0.31

0.02

-0.05

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.6

3.28

-1.87

-6.72

1.6

Minority Interest After NP

0.01

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.61

3.28

-1.87

-6.72

1.6

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.61

3.28

-1.87

-6.72

1.6

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-12.03

15.17

-8.65

-31.09

7.4

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

2.16

2.16

2.16

2.16

2.16

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

4.91

11.16

5.73

-7.17

9.26

PBDTM(%)

-0.67

5.55

-1.93

-18.04

5.22

PATM(%)

-2.38

3.91

-3.55

-22.12

2.39

Orient Beverages: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Orient Beverages Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.