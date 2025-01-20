iifl-logo-icon 1
Orient Beverages Ltd Key Ratios

302.55
(-1.71%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:04:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Orient Beverages Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

58.31

21.75

Op profit growth

-7.41

23.9

EBIT growth

10.69

6.29

Net profit growth

-65.1

203.04

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

3

5.14

5.05

EBIT margin

5.68

8.12

9.3

Net profit margin

0.49

2.22

0.89

RoCE

8.59

8.52

RoNW

0.49

1.52

RoA

0.18

0.58

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.91

5.47

1.81

Dividend per share

0.5

0.8

0.8

Cash EPS

-5.32

-0.66

-3.92

Book value per share

101.5

91.83

87.34

Valuation ratios

P/E

27.61

17.19

91.07

P/CEPS

-9.9

-142.25

-41.95

P/B

0.51

1.02

1.88

EV/EBIDTA

7.08

8.61

11.77

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

14.61

44.27

Tax payout

-56.32

-7.32

-69.23

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

27.9

45.85

Inventory days

25.84

33.3

Creditor days

-35.31

-35.11

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.24

-1.41

-1.45

Net debt / equity

1.53

1.42

1.42

Net debt / op. profit

13.26

10.37

12.18

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-37.38

-37.01

-37.59

Employee costs

-20.79

-22.7

-21.99

Other costs

-38.8

-35.13

-35.35

