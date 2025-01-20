Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
58.31
21.75
Op profit growth
-7.41
23.9
EBIT growth
10.69
6.29
Net profit growth
-65.1
203.04
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
3
5.14
5.05
EBIT margin
5.68
8.12
9.3
Net profit margin
0.49
2.22
0.89
RoCE
8.59
8.52
RoNW
0.49
1.52
RoA
0.18
0.58
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.91
5.47
1.81
Dividend per share
0.5
0.8
0.8
Cash EPS
-5.32
-0.66
-3.92
Book value per share
101.5
91.83
87.34
Valuation ratios
P/E
27.61
17.19
91.07
P/CEPS
-9.9
-142.25
-41.95
P/B
0.51
1.02
1.88
EV/EBIDTA
7.08
8.61
11.77
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
14.61
44.27
Tax payout
-56.32
-7.32
-69.23
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
27.9
45.85
Inventory days
25.84
33.3
Creditor days
-35.31
-35.11
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.24
-1.41
-1.45
Net debt / equity
1.53
1.42
1.42
Net debt / op. profit
13.26
10.37
12.18
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-37.38
-37.01
-37.59
Employee costs
-20.79
-22.7
-21.99
Other costs
-38.8
-35.13
-35.35
