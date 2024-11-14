|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|ORIENT BEVERAGES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 14TH NOVEMBER 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|ORIENT BEVERAGES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for quarter ended 30.06.2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|ORIENT BEVERAGES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Appointment of Independent Director and Intimation of adjournment of the Board Meeting to 31.05.2024 at 2.00 P.M. (in continuation of Meeting held on 30.05.2024) for considering audited annual standalone and consolidated financial statements for the FY 2023-24. Read less.. Adjournment of Board Meeting to 31.05.2024 at 2.00 PM (in continuation of Board Meeting held on 30.05.2024 for considering Audited Annual Standalone and Consolidated financial Statements for the FY 2023-24. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Outcome of adjourned Board meeting held on 31.05.2024 Appointment of Independent Director and Intimation of adjournment of the Board Meeting to 31.05.2024 at 2.00 P.M. (in continuation of Meeting held on 30.05.2024) for considering audited annual standalone and consolidated financial statements for the FY 2023-24. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Mar 2024
|27 Mar 2024
|Intimation regarding sale of shares of subsidiary company.
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|ORIENT BEVERAGES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015(as amended), We enclosed herewith please find Statement of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report on the same by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The said results have been duly considered and taken on record by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 12th February, 2024. Further, the said results have been duly certified by the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company pursuant to Regulation 33(2)(a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015(as amended). The Board Meeting commenced at 11.00 AM and concluded at 6.35 P.M. This is for your kind information and records. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
